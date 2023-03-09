As part of its new framework for the adoption of cloud services, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated all entities regulated by it (such as stock exchanges, brokers, depository participants, mutual funds, KYC agencies, etc.) to ensure that their data is stored within India. Why does this matter: Businesses in general, not just those in the stock broking industry, have been against data localisation mandates because it increases compliance costs for them. For this reason, subsequent versions of the data protection bill have relaxed data localisation norms to a point where data localisation is no longer required. But sector-specific regulators such as RBI and SEBI are going ahead with data localisation mandates for their sectors, resulting in a fragmented approach to this issue. This also predominantly hurts foreign companies operating in India, as we saw with Mastercard, Amex, and Diners Club, who were barred for months as they weren't in compliance with RBI's data localisation norms. What does the SEBI framework require: "In order to ensure that RE (regulated entity) and SEBI’s right to access RE data as well as SEBI’s rights of search and seizure are not affected by adoption of cloud services, the storage/ processing of data (DC, DR, near DR etc.) including logs and any other data/ information pertaining to RE in any form in cloud shall be done as per the following conditions: The data should reside/be processed within the legal boundaries of India. However, for the investors whose country of incorporation is…
News
India’s stock market regulator mandates securities sector to store data locally
While data localisation has been relaxed in privacy legislation, sectoral regulators like SEBI batting for it creates a fragmented approach
Latest Headlines
- India’s stock market regulator mandates securities sector to store data locally March 9, 2023
- HDFC Bank subsidiary HDB Financial Services confirms data breach at service provider March 9, 2023
- Want a replacement for your lost SIM card? Biometrics might get in your way March 9, 2023
- White House backs legislation enabling it to impose a national ban on TikTok March 9, 2023
- TN Govt Lacks “Legislative Competence”: Governor Returns Bill Banning Online Gambling March 9, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login