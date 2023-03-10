wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

RTI: IT Ministry Has No Plans to Track Online Gambling-Related Suicides

The Ministry also informed us that mod creators in online games aren’t intermediaries under the IT Act, in response to RTIs we filed

Published

"No. The Ministry of Electronics & IT, Govt. of India, does not maintain such data," said the IT Ministry when we asked, via an RTI, if the government separately tracks online gambling-related suicides outside of the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) figures. "[It] has no plan to start separately tracking these suicides," either. What's the context? Given the IT Ministry's interest in protecting consumers from gaming harms—and bringing rules to regulate the sector—we wanted to know if it was taking stock of these deaths on its own count. For example, while responding to a parliamentary question on gambling-related suicides last month, the IT Ministry simply stated that the NCRB data indicates that seven cases were registered in India under the abetment of suicide sub-category of cybercrimes in 2019. 2020 and 2021 saw 10 such cases each. Why incomplete data matters: As we've reported, the NCRB numbers may not accurately reflect gambling-related suicides—and may unintentionally underreport the scale of the issue across the country. For example, the Tamil Nadu government banned online gambling last year, after the state reported at least 17 online gambling-related suicides over the last three years. On the other hand, the NCRB figures provided in the Ministry's response suggest that no cybercrime-related suicides took place in Tamil Nadu between 2019 and 2021. Mod creators in online games aren't intermediaries under the IT Act: IT Ministry Responds to RTI At our event on the online gaming rules in January, someone asked if "mod creators, specifically in games like…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ