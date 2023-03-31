wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

RTI: Chennai police confirms 9 drones as part of a Drone Police Unit and here’s why it’s important

Funds worth Rs. 3.58 lakh have been spent so far for the creation of this unit that monitors the police jurisdiction and collects video data

Published

drone

Imagine Section 144 has been imposed in your area and you have to step out to the market to collect some essentials. You’re alone and are doing nothing wrong but then you hear a police drone in the air. Would the possibility of meeting a familiar face on the road now put you on edge? Is it because of the curfew or because the police have their eyes on you as you walk to the market? If your answer is the latter, it is time to take a closer look at Indian law enforcement agencies’ interest in surveillance technologies. While CCTV surveillance seems to be fast becoming the norm, the use of drones seemed like a thing of the future. However, as an RTI reply from the Greater Chennai Police has confirmed, the city is already being monitored by a Drone Police Unit containing nine drones. Funds worth Rs. 3.58 lakh have been spent so far for the creation of this unit that monitors the police jurisdiction and collects video data. When asked for how long this data is collected and retained by the drones, the police said, “Now training is under going.” Stranger still was that it refused to confirm whether the private companies involved in the creation of the unit have access to the collected data. “It is secured data and hence, it cannot be disclosed,” said the Greater Chennai police. Why it matters: As per a corresponding tender issued by the Chennai police, these drones have video…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ