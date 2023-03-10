MediaNama invites you to attend our hybrid roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’ at The Claridges in New Delhi on March 23, 2023. Conceptualised after observing various verification norms, we plan to talk about a possible framework for the gradation of verification and to introduce proportionality to verification. If you know how MediaNama discussions work, sign up for the physical discussion (or skip to the agenda and discussion details below), else read on. Here are 5 reasons why, if you’re in technology/policy, you must consider attending MediaNama discussions, especially the physical, in-person formats: Share your point of view and get instant feedback: At MediaNama discussions you get to share your point of view, instead of being talked to by a panel: over 60% of a MediaNama discussion is interactive and focused on debating issues with the participants in the roomful of an audience curated for relevance. Meet others working on the same subject: we have dedicated networking time at MediaNama discussions, where you can meet and engage with others working on the same subject, and get a sense of what’s happening behind the scenes. Hear a point you hadn’t considered: We curate our participants for a diversity of perspectives, with people working on the same issue, but coming from a different background: hear not just from policy wonks, but also technologists, founders, people working with lawmakers, among others. There’s always another way of looking at something. Outcome focused: At the end of each session, one of the key questions we consider…
- Roundtable Announcement: Exploring User Verification, 23rd Mar, 2023, Delhi #Ad March 10, 2023
- Obscene, profane language in ‘College Romance’ corrupts young minds: Indian Court on TVF web series March 10, 2023
- “Should There Be Safe Harbour At All?”: 30 Talking Points from the Digital India Act Consultation March 10, 2023
- Explained: Why A Startup Was Fined For Raising Money Through Online Investment Platform Tyke March 10, 2023
- Indian government to subject crypto transactions to money laundering law March 10, 2023
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
