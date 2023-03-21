“It is not compulsory to get registered on the U-WIN platform for pregnant women and newborn babies to access vaccination facilities,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on March 15 in response to MediaNama’s Right to Information (RTI) queries. The RTI, filed on February 8, inquired about the Indian government’s pilot project to digitize vaccination records under a CoWin-like platform called ‘U-WIN’. Stating that the move is not mandatory yet, the Ministry further said that: “However, every pregnant women and child is encouraged to register in U-WIN platform. This will help in tracing vaccination status of the beneficiary. U-WIN portal will issue a digital vaccination certificate which will be readily available for future reference.” What is U-WIN? The government is planning to digitize Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) through the U-WIN portal, which is expected to be a “one-stop source for all information on a mother and child’s immunization process”. Once fully implemented, it will maintain and track records of pregnant women, their delivery outcomes, vaccination status and plans of routine immunization sessions, on a “real-time” basis. According to the RTI response, the "soft pilot of the project" was carried out in two districts from every State and Union Territory (UT) on January 11, 2023. In February, we had written about an Economic Times report on Himachal Pradesh government’s decision to implement all state vaccination programmes through the U-WIN portal. The state government’s move suggests that on ground, people will have no option but to register on the…
News
RTI: Indian govt says registration on U-WIN “not compulsory” yet for vaccination, but is the information public?
The government plans to digitize the Universal Immunization Programme through the U-WIN portal, to track people’s vaccination status.
Latest Headlines
- RTI: Indian govt says registration on U-WIN “not compulsory” yet for vaccination, but is the information public? March 21, 2023
- Cybersecurity rules: Only 15 entities reported incidents within the stipulated 6 hours, RTI reveals March 21, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: A Copyright Conundrum March 21, 2023
- Now Health Ministry says: ‘No report’ on the creation of health database by e-pharmacies March 20, 2023
- What are the new measures taken by American telecom regulator on scam robotexts? March 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login