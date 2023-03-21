wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

RTI: Indian govt says registration on U-WIN “not compulsory” yet for vaccination, but is the information public?

The government plans to digitize the Universal Immunization Programme through the U-WIN portal, to track people’s vaccination status.

Published

“It is not compulsory to get registered on the U-WIN platform for pregnant women and newborn babies to access vaccination facilities,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on March 15 in response to MediaNama’s Right to Information (RTI) queries. The RTI, filed on February 8, inquired about the Indian government’s pilot project to digitize vaccination records under a CoWin-like platform called ‘U-WIN’. Stating that the move is not mandatory yet, the Ministry further said that: “However, every pregnant women and child is encouraged to register in U-WIN platform. This will help in tracing vaccination status of the beneficiary. U-WIN portal will issue a digital vaccination certificate which will be readily available for future reference.” What is U-WIN? The government is planning to digitize Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) through the U-WIN portal, which is expected to be a “one-stop source for all information on a mother and child’s immunization process”. Once fully implemented, it will maintain and track records of pregnant women, their delivery outcomes, vaccination status and plans of routine immunization sessions, on a “real-time” basis. According to the RTI response, the "soft pilot of the project" was carried out in two districts from every State and Union Territory (UT) on January 11, 2023. In February, we had written about an Economic Times report on Himachal Pradesh government’s decision to implement all state vaccination programmes through the U-WIN portal. The state government’s move suggests that on ground, people will have no option but to register on the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ