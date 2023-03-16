wordpress blog stats
Reading List: Exploring User Verification, 23rd Mar, 2023, Delhi #Ad

Here’s a reading list to help you prepare for our roundtable discussion on verification & identification, next week in Delhi, March 23, 2023

Published

If you’re planning to attend our roundtable on verifications and identification on March 23 in Delhi (or in a hybrid manner), scroll down for a reading list that would help you prepare for this session. Please remember that you’re a participant in MediaNama’s discussions and not just there to listen. Your point of view matters to us.

We’ve had 100+ sign-ups already and limited space at the venue. If you’ve not registered already, we’d recommend you apply to attend today before registrations move to a wait-list.

READING LIST

  • Anonymity and Verification:
      • Digital National ID systems: Ways, shapes and forms [Read]
      • A Case for Pseudonyms [Read]
      • Examining the Online Anonymity Debate: How Far Should the Law Go in Mandating User Identification? [Read]
  • Verification and privacy:
      • Genealogies of “Verification”: Policing the Master–Servant Relationship in Colonial and Postcolonial India [Read]
  • Self-verification:
      • IRS is exploring alternatives to selfie verification with ID.me [Read]
  • Verification and biometric authentication:
      • Aadhaar hasn’t fixed identity fraud, but made it worse [Read]
      • CT and TECH: Mapping the Impact of Biometric Surveillance and social media platforms on civic space [Read]
  • On age verification:
      • Age Verification Mandates Would Undermine Anonymity Online [Read]
      • The sudden global push for age verification to end online anonymity and drive digital ID uptake [Read]
      • A child-rights approach to online age assurance and parental consent solutions [Read]
      • Global Technological Developments in Age Verification and Age Estimation [Read]
  • Anonymity and KYC:
      • How Fintechs and customers will benefit from video KYC [Read]
      • Analysing India’s KYC Framework through the Privacy Lens [Read]
      • Analysing India’s KYC Framework: Can We Do Things Better? [Read]
  • From MediaNama’s archives: 
      • Unique Identification Authority Of India Working On Age Verification Through E-KYC  [Read]
      • 692% Rise In Use Of Face Recognition For Verification: UIDAI Report [Read]
      • Summary: TRAI Seeks Feedback On Issues Related To Implementation Of Caller Name Display [Read]
      • Does The Government’s Proposed Caller Identification System Violate People’s Privacy? [Read]
      • Stakeholders Highlight Problems With Indian Telecom Regulator’s Proposal To Identify Callers [Read]
      • Draft Telecom Bill 2022: Does KYC For Telecom And Online Services Violate Privacy And Anonymity? [Read]
      • Ashwini Vaishnaw On Draft Telecom Bill Regulating WhatsApp, Mandating KYC And Revealing Caller Identity [Read]
      • Why Is The UK’s Communications Regulator, Ofcom, Not Happy With Age Verification On Adult Sites? [Read]
      • After US, Instagram Introduces Age-Verification Testing Program In India [Read]
  • Anonymity and encryption
      • Encryption and Anonymity: Rights and Risks [Read]
      • Freedom of Expression, Encryption, and Anonymity: Civil Society and Private Sector Perceptions [Read]
      • On the Use of Encryption and Anonymity in Digital Communications [Read]
      • Encryption and Anonymity on the Internet [Read]
  • Stakeholder comments: 
    • #DataProtectionTop10: Voluntary Social Media Verification [Read]
    • 101: SIM Card Registration [Read]

AGENDA: Exploring User Verification

  • Date: March 23, 2023 (Thursday), 2023
  • Venue: Viceroy Hall, The Claridges, New Delhi
    • 12:30 – 01:30 PM: Check-in + Networking Lunch
    • 01:30 – 04:00 PM: Roundtable Discussion
    • 04:00 – 05:00 PM: Closing Remarks + Tea + Networking

Globally, there is a growing trend for verification and identification. In India, its presence can be seen even in the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 that talks about verification as a means of preventing harms to children online. Similarly, other arguments are that verification can help prevent scams and spamming online.

But bigger questions first. To what extent does a person need to be identified? Why is a person being verified in a certain situation? How can we protect our own sensitive data while undergoing verification? Also, when should someone be allowed to stay anonymous?

A few key discussion points for this session are:

  • The importance of anonymity (and the room for anonymity).
  • The correlation (or lack thereof) between verification, identification and the prevention of harms, including spam and fraud
  • The effectiveness (or lack thereof) of existing verification and identification norms such as Telecom KYC.
  • Types of verification
  • A framework for gradation of verification.
  • Technical challenges with verification, traceability and identification
  • Privacy risks of verification, traceability and identification
  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by March 22, 2023.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
  • MediaNama’s subscribers, however, get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities.

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

