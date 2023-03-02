A Rajasthan High Court advocate has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against the state government for not following the apex court’s directions on internet shutdowns in the Anuradha Bhasin case, according to a report by LiveLaw. The petitioner Chhaya Rani has also highlighted how the internet shutdown affected judicial work and access to justice, among other disruptions. The petitioner states that the internet shutdown order was passed in apprehension of cheating and malpractice during exams, which is “vague and arbitrary” indicating the “incompetence” of the concerned authorities, including the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. “There remains no evidence or assurance that the imposition of the internet shutdown would achieve the purpose that it seeks to achieve which is the prevention of cheating and malpractice in the scheduled examination. On the contrary, such imposition has affected the citizens at large and has impacted the access to justice, right to carry the profession, and right to freedom of speech and expression through the internet,” the plea adds. Curious to know what happened in Rajasthan in the last few days? We have covered it in detail here. According to the LiveLaw report, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has agreed to take up the matter after the Holi holiday. Why it matters: The arbitrary use of internet suspension powers by Indian authorities without any checks and balances for unwarranted situations has been reiterated multiple times by internet rights groups in India and global platforms. Even the Parliament has looked into it,…
News
Internet shutdown in Rajasthan affected judicial work and access to justice: Plea in Supreme Court
The petitioner Chhaya Rani states that the internet shutdown order was passed in apprehension of cheating & malpractice during exams, which is “vague and arbitrary”
Latest Headlines
- TRAI’s struggle to enter content regulation and telecom infrastructure: a Brief history by Abhishek Malhotra #NAMA March 2, 2023
- Gov Declines Info On Why India Removed A Section 66A-Like Clause from Global Cybercrime Treaty: RTI March 2, 2023
- How will a licensing regime for online services in convergence framework create barriers to entry? #NAMA March 2, 2023
- The Snapdeal Cases: Does Safe Harbour Protect “Unlicenced” Third-Party Sales of Sex Drugs? March 2, 2023
- Internet shutdown in Rajasthan affected judicial work and access to justice: Plea in Supreme Court March 2, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login