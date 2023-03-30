wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

No report available on economic cost of internet shutdowns in India: Telecom Dept in Parliament

The government claims that the Ministry of Home Affairs does not maintain national level data on internet shutdowns.

Published

no internet
Credit: Aditi Agrawal

“The contribution of internet for the well-being of citizens has to be balanced with social media platforms being misused by anti-social elements requiring temporary internet shutdowns, as per the rules based on the assessment by Local (State/UT Government) Authorities,” says the Indian government when Parliament members asked whether suspension of telecom services goes against Digital India schemes. On March 29, 2023, in view of the recent internet suspensions in India, members of Parliament asked the Ministry of Communications and the IT Ministry about the following: Data on internet suspensions in India in the last five and nine years. The IT Ministry was asked for the reasons for such shutdowns. Whether or not the authorities are following the Supreme Court’s (SC) guidelines on internet suspensions laid out in Anuradha Bhasin v Union of India. Whether or not the government has taken cognizance of the economic impact caused by suspension of telecom services and the ways in which it affects individual privacy. Why it matters: By now, India is known as the internet shutdown capital of the world, as per data provided by digital rights organizations like Access Now and Software Freedom Law Center. Also, Parliament members as well as Courts are scrutinizing the frequency and manner in which telecom services are being suspended for reasons ranging from apprehensions of a law and order situation to cheating in exams. Lack of official data also means that there is not enough clarity on the actual number of shutdowns, its economic cost and impact…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ