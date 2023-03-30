“The contribution of internet for the well-being of citizens has to be balanced with social media platforms being misused by anti-social elements requiring temporary internet shutdowns, as per the rules based on the assessment by Local (State/UT Government) Authorities,” says the Indian government when Parliament members asked whether suspension of telecom services goes against Digital India schemes. On March 29, 2023, in view of the recent internet suspensions in India, members of Parliament asked the Ministry of Communications and the IT Ministry about the following: Data on internet suspensions in India in the last five and nine years. The IT Ministry was asked for the reasons for such shutdowns. Whether or not the authorities are following the Supreme Court’s (SC) guidelines on internet suspensions laid out in Anuradha Bhasin v Union of India. Whether or not the government has taken cognizance of the economic impact caused by suspension of telecom services and the ways in which it affects individual privacy. Why it matters: By now, India is known as the internet shutdown capital of the world, as per data provided by digital rights organizations like Access Now and Software Freedom Law Center. Also, Parliament members as well as Courts are scrutinizing the frequency and manner in which telecom services are being suspended for reasons ranging from apprehensions of a law and order situation to cheating in exams. Lack of official data also means that there is not enough clarity on the actual number of shutdowns, its economic cost and impact…
No report available on economic cost of internet shutdowns in India: Telecom Dept in Parliament
The government claims that the Ministry of Home Affairs does not maintain national level data on internet shutdowns.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
