This is a newsletter sent to all MediaNama subscribers on March 22, 2023, covering a selection of our explainer articles. In our latest newsletter, we bring you a curated selection of recent explainer articles that will provide you with a clear and concise understanding of complex news stories, new advancements, etc. We cover the key points and underlying issues without bogging you down in technical jargon or dense terminology. Let’s get started: Fire on the mountain, run run run: Silicon Valley Bank just had a startup bank run, and it wasn't pretty. The fallout from the bank's shutdown left many startup founders scrambling for ways to pay bills and manage payroll. Read this article to get to know the behind-the-scenes of the bank shutdown that made history as the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. For the post-credit scene, depositors will get all their money back but the US government says it's not a bailout, or is it? *cough* A minimalist wallet: NPCI's UPI Lite is making waves in the payment ecosystem, but is it really just a throwback to the prepaid wallets of yesteryear? With its promise of offline use, no PINs required, and cleaner bank statements, it's easy to see why some are calling it a wallet for the internet-deprived (but who is internet deprived these days?). But with transaction limits and the potential for security risks, others are questioning it. Try it and make your own pro-con list, just don't forget about the ₹200 limit,…
News
Explainers: We break it down for you
From UPI Lite to Silicon Valley Bank crisis, and from Chat-GPT to Project Pratima, we cover all sorts of topics in a clear and concise way
Latest Headlines
- Meta Manager reportedly spied on by Greek intelligence agency using Predator spyware March 22, 2023
- Explainers: We break it down for you March 22, 2023
- Final Call: Exploring User Verification, 23rd Mar, 2023, Delhi #Ad March 22, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: We are not so certain about the CERT-In rules March 22, 2023
- How many crypto exchanges registered with India’s FIU following government notification? March 21, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login