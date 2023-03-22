This is a newsletter sent to all MediaNama subscribers on March 22, 2023, covering a selection of our explainer articles. In our latest newsletter, we bring you a curated selection of recent explainer articles that will provide you with a clear and concise understanding of complex news stories, new advancements, etc. We cover the key points and underlying issues without bogging you down in technical jargon or dense terminology. Let’s get started: Fire on the mountain, run run run: Silicon Valley Bank just had a startup bank run, and it wasn't pretty. The fallout from the bank's shutdown left many startup founders scrambling for ways to pay bills and manage payroll. Read this article to get to know the behind-the-scenes of the bank shutdown that made history as the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. For the post-credit scene, depositors will get all their money back but the US government says it's not a bailout, or is it? *cough* A minimalist wallet: NPCI's UPI Lite is making waves in the payment ecosystem, but is it really just a throwback to the prepaid wallets of yesteryear? With its promise of offline use, no PINs required, and cleaner bank statements, it's easy to see why some are calling it a wallet for the internet-deprived (but who is internet deprived these days?). But with transaction limits and the potential for security risks, others are questioning it. Try it and make your own pro-con list, just don't forget about the ₹200 limit,…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.