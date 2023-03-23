The Indian government has extended the deadline for citizens to link their Aadhaar number and Voter ID to March 31, 2024, from April 1, 2023, as per a notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice dated March 21, 2023. The order comes in even though linking the proofs of identity is voluntary as directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). https://twitter.com/LiveLawIndia/status/1638391345051222017 “In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023”, the words and figures, “the 31st March 2024, will be substituted,” reads the latest notice. According to the above-mentioned notification, the government amended its order dated June 17, 2022, which notified that every person “whose name is included in the electoral roll may intimate his Aadhaar number” on or before April 1, 2023. Through the June 17 notification, the government had introduced an amendment to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, to add a provision for providing an Aadhaar number by existing electors through Form 6B. What’s the issue? The Election Commission of India (ECI), in its letter dated July 4, 2022, has made it clear that submission of Aadhaar is completely voluntary on the part of the electors. In case, an elector does not have an Aadhaar card and hence, is unable to furnish it, they can submit any of the 11 alternative documents mentioned in Form 6B. The ECI also added that no entries can be deleted from the electoral rolls on grounds of the inability of an elector to provide…
News
Why a new deadline for Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage if it is not mandatory?
The Indian government setting deadlines for a voluntary exercise might suggest that non-linking will lead to consequences.
Latest Headlines
- Why a new deadline for Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage if it is not mandatory? March 23, 2023
- Is the provision of safe harbour protection for e-commerce platforms in India under threat? March 23, 2023
- Influencers must understand the laws that govern them and what they promote: Manisha Kapoor, CEO of ASCI March 23, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: GIFT-ing startups a break from compliance stress March 23, 2023
- Expert committee set up to help bring back foreign domiciled fintech startups to India’s GIFT City March 22, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login