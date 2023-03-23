Why a new deadline for Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage if it is not mandatory?

The Indian government has extended the deadline for citizens to link their Aadhaar number and Voter ID to March 31, 2024, from April 1, 2023, as per a notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice dated March 21, 2023. The order comes in even though linking the proofs of identity is voluntary as directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). https://twitter.com/LiveLawIndia/status/1638391345051222017 “In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023”, the words and figures, “the 31st March 2024, will be substituted,” reads the latest notice. According to the above-mentioned notification, the government amended its order dated June 17, 2022, which notified that every person “whose name is included in the electoral roll may intimate his Aadhaar number” on or before April 1, 2023. Through the June 17 notification, the government had introduced an amendment to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, to add a provision for providing an Aadhaar number by existing electors through Form 6B. What’s the issue? The Election Commission of India (ECI), in its letter dated July 4, 2022, has made it clear that submission of Aadhaar is completely voluntary on the part of the electors. In case, an elector does not have an Aadhaar card and hence, is unable to furnish it, they can submit any of the 11 alternative documents mentioned in Form 6B. The ECI also added that no entries can be deleted from the electoral rolls on grounds of the inability of an elector to provide…

