With an initial investment of $30 million, Mozilla introduced Mozilla.ai on March 22, which will further the not-for-profit organization's objective to build “trustworthy” artificial intelligence (AI) products. Mozilla.ai is a “startup — and a community — that will build a trustworthy and independent open-source AI ecosystem,” read the company's blogpost. Noting the current momentum in the use of AI tools in the tech industry, not without raising serious concerns, Mozilla states that they are initially focusing on making generative AI “safer and more transparent”. The company that built FireFox browser to prioritize user choice and control, guided by the Mozilla Manifesto, has a similar vision for AI. They are looking to collaborate with people who believe in AI that has “agency, accountability, transparency and openness at its core”. “Mozilla.ai will be a space outside big tech and academia for like-minded founders, developers, scientists, product managers and builders to gather. We believe that this group of people, working collectively, can turn the tide to create an independent, decentralized and trustworthy AI ecosystem — a real counterweight to the status quo,” wrote Mark Surman, Executive Director of Mozilla Foundation, the community that advocates for an “open and accessible” internet. According to the blog, Mozilla.ai will be led by Managing Director Moez Draief. Harvard’s Karim Lakhani, Credo’s Navrina Singh and Surman will serve as the initial Board of Mozilla.ai. Why it matters: Following OpenAI’s ChatGPT, entered Microsoft’s AI-powered search engine Bing and only yesterday, Google enabled public access to its AI chatbot Bard.…
Mozilla introduces ‘Mozilla.ai’ with goals of creating ‘trustworthy’ AI products
Can AI systems be trained to better tackle biases that have real world implications?
