wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Mozilla introduces ‘Mozilla.ai’ with goals of creating ‘trustworthy’ AI products

Can AI systems be trained to better tackle biases that have real world implications?

Published

With an initial investment of $30 million, Mozilla introduced Mozilla.ai on March 22, which will further the not-for-profit organization's objective to build “trustworthy” artificial intelligence (AI) products. Mozilla.ai is a “startup — and a community — that will build a trustworthy and independent open-source AI ecosystem,” read the company's blogpost. Noting the current momentum in the use of AI tools in the tech industry, not without raising serious concerns, Mozilla states that they are initially focusing on making generative AI “safer and more transparent”. The company that built FireFox browser to prioritize user choice and control, guided by the Mozilla Manifesto, has a similar vision for AI. They are looking to collaborate with people who believe in AI that has “agency, accountability, transparency and openness at its core”. “Mozilla.ai will be a space outside big tech and academia for like-minded founders, developers, scientists, product managers and builders to gather. We believe that this group of people, working collectively, can turn the tide to create an independent, decentralized and trustworthy AI ecosystem — a real counterweight to the status quo,” wrote Mark Surman, Executive Director of Mozilla Foundation, the community that advocates for an “open and accessible” internet. According to the blog, Mozilla.ai will be led by Managing Director Moez Draief. Harvard’s Karim Lakhani, Credo’s Navrina Singh and Surman will serve as the initial Board of Mozilla.ai. Why it matters: Following OpenAI’s ChatGPT, entered Microsoft’s AI-powered search engine Bing and only yesterday, Google enabled public access to its AI chatbot Bard.…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ