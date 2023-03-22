wordpress blog stats
Meta Manager reportedly spied on by Greek intelligence agency using Predator spyware

Artemis Seaford, a former trust and safety manager at Meta, was hacked with the notorious Predator spyware

Published

Artemis Seaford, a former trust and safety manager at Meta, was placed on a wiretap by the Greek national intelligence service and was also spied on using the notorious Predator spyware, The New York Times reported on March 20. Seaford, who is a dual Greek-U.S. citizen, worked for Meta from 2020 to 2022 and lived partly in Greece during that period. She first suspected that she may have been hacked when her name featured on a leaked list of spyware targets in November 2022, following which she sent her phone for examination to researchers at Toronto's Citizen Lab, who confirmed that her phone was infected with Predator. Why does this matter? As pointed out by The New York Times, this is the first reported instance of a US citizen being targeted in a European country using the Predator spyware, which is already being subjected to a lot of criticism in Greece. Additionally, this incident "demonstrates that the illicit use of spyware is spreading beyond use by authoritarian governments against opposition figures and journalists, and has begun to creep into European democracies, even ensnaring a foreign national working for a major global corporation," the report stated. What is the Predator spyware? Like the infamous Pegasus spyware made by Israel-based NSO Group, Predator gives hackers complete control and surveillance over infected devices including the ability to monitor calls, messages, photos, etc. It is reportedly made by a North Macedonia-based company called Cytrox and is being exported around the world to governments or government-backed threat actors. Last year,…

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

