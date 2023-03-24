🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today If you are an influencer, act like one Where does a user like you and me position ourself in a partnership between an influencer and a brand? And what is the correct level of trust to be placed on an influencer’s word? These are the questions that shape regular conversations about influencer marketing on social media. When social media influencers don’t just create for expression, but for communicating a brand’s message, they can no longer evade responsibility when things go wrong, says Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of the Advertising Standards Council of India. In a conversation with MediaNama, she emphasizes on how influencers are now professionals who can’t remain ignorant about the consequences of what they say. As a hot trend, influencer marketing is trickier than ever. To dive deep, in this chat with Kapoor, we try to decode the ethical and regulatory challenges. [Read, 4 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Exploring AI: FutureFantastic is an AI and new media arts festival in India being held at Bangalore International Center (BIC) from March 24-26. Aarathi from MediaNama will also be a part of the panel discussion on ‘Generative AI for the 21st Century’! Click here to know more and register here to attend the event. Convergence : Convergence India expo being held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. It is the perfect place to network…
MediaNama Daily: What is ‘In’ in the world of Influencers?
If you are an influencer, act like one; Convergence India expo; the unstated objective of enforcing deadlines; and more.
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
