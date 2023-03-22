MediaNama Daily: We are not so certain about the CERT-In rules

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today The lame duck cybersecurity directions When India’s cybersecurity agency came out with the cybersecurity directions last April, we did over 20 stories on them in just two months. Not because we were fans of the directions, but rather because there was so much criticism to point out. We called the new directions a joke and we had people flat out tell us that no one is going to comply with these directions and there’s nothing CERT-In (the body that issued the directions) can do about it. Turns out these people were right. Based on an RTI request we filed, we learnt two things: Only 15 entities reported cybersecurity incidents within the stipulated 6 hours, out of lakhs of incidents reported in 2022 [Read, 1.5 minutes] CERT-In has no details on how many entities are in compliance with the directions, and only around 1200 entities submitted point of contact as required under the directions [Read, 3 minutes] 🎙 It’s Closing In! To what extent does a user need to be identified? Can user verification processes prevent scams? How can we protect our sensitive data while undergoing government verification? We will be raising and discussing these, and more such questions, at our hybrid roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’ at The Claridges in New Delhi on March 23, 2023. Want to join? Register here. Need to know more? Read here. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Rapid tech changes: Politico is holding an event called ‘Telecoms drumbeat…

