🥇If There's One Story To Read Today The dark side of the internet The internet, despite all the benefits it has brought to society, has many shortcomings. There's rampant misinformation, echo-chambers of hate speech, marketplaces for illegal goods and services, to name a few. But if there's one issue that gets everyone's attention more than the others, and one issue that everyone wants to unanimously fight against, it's the issue of non-consensual sexual content. And when it involves minors, the effort to curb such content is multiplied. Thanks to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), online platforms can now adopt a new tool to help take down such content based on what affected users themselves report. The good news is that Meta, PornHub, and OnlyFans have already adopted this tool. Now all that's left is for other platforms to do the same, and for them to increase awareness that such a tool exists.
MediaNama Daily: Adopt the Tool & Take It Down
Internet shutdowns in Rajasthan and Haryana, National Symposium on Health Data and AI, FTC's statement on AI-enabled products, and more
