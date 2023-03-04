🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today SEBI cracks down on entities using YouTube to manipulate stock prices “The company is going to be taken over by Adani group since the company has license to create OTT platforms, TV channels and news channels and Adani group would like to acquire all the licenses at one go.” “The current price of the share is INR 30 and it will become INR 240 within the next 3 months and INR 750 within the next one year.” “Big Mutual funds have already bought the stock.” These were some of the many blatantly false and misleading claims made by four YouTube channels that played a crucial role in pump and dump schemes involving the shares of Sadhna Broadcast Limited and Sharpline Broadcast Limited. Crores of rupees were spent on promoting these misleading YouTube videos and in the end, the YouTube creator behind the videos, the promoters of the company, and some of the shareholders sold their stake for over ₹55 crores in illegal profits, leaving retail investors who trusted the advice peddled in the videos to rot. India’s stock market regulator, SEBI has come down heavily on this scam, imposing strict interim directions, and also releasing detailed orders explaining how the scam was carried out, who are involved, how they are connected to each other and more. If you don’t have time to read the two 50-page orders, we have you covered with our summary of the same. [Read, 6 minutes] Click here to…
News
MediaNama Daily: Pump and Dump, and YouTube
Interview with TickleCharge’s CEO, DigiYatra not under RTI, MediaNama event stories, resistance to TikTok bans, and more
Latest Headlines
- MediaNama Daily: Pump and Dump, and YouTube March 4, 2023
- Will self-regulation help deal with emerging threads of online harms? #NAMA March 3, 2023
- What are high-risk businesses and why payment gateways don’t work with them, TickleCharge CEO explains March 3, 2023
- Not a single complaint escalated to government committee by self-regulatory bodies in nearly two years of IT Rules, 2021 March 3, 2023
- Explained: How YouTube is being used to manipulate share prices in pump and dump schemes March 3, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login