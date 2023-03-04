wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:,

MediaNama Daily: Pump and Dump, and YouTube

Interview with TickleCharge’s CEO, DigiYatra not under RTI, MediaNama event stories, resistance to TikTok bans, and more

Published

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today  SEBI cracks down on entities using YouTube to manipulate stock prices  “The company is going to be taken over by Adani group since the company has license to create OTT platforms, TV channels and news channels and Adani group would like to acquire all the licenses at one go.” “The current price of the share is INR 30 and it will become INR 240 within the next 3 months and INR 750 within the next one year.” “Big Mutual funds have already bought the stock.” These were some of the many blatantly false and misleading claims made by four YouTube channels that played a crucial role in pump and dump schemes involving the shares of Sadhna Broadcast Limited and Sharpline Broadcast Limited. Crores of rupees were spent on promoting these misleading YouTube videos and in the end, the YouTube creator behind the videos, the promoters of the company, and some of the shareholders sold their stake for over ₹55 crores in illegal profits, leaving retail investors who trusted the advice peddled in the videos to rot. India’s stock market regulator, SEBI has come down heavily on this scam, imposing strict interim directions, and also releasing detailed orders explaining how the scam was carried out, who are involved, how they are connected to each other and more. If you don’t have time to read the two 50-page orders, we have you covered with our summary of the same. [Read, 6 minutes]  Click here to…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

6 days ago

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ