🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today When hosting news, are OTT platforms considered news aggregators or not? Recently, the Indian government said that OTT platforms that stream news from channels are exempted from the Foreign Direct Investment limit of 26 percent, which is applicable to all other digital media. One may be prompted to think: is this any kind of preferential treatment toward traditional news channels over digital news media publishers? While that may be the case, the stated reason is that OTT platforms do not really curate the news content, so they are not really news aggregators. Hence, they are not even digital media publishers–under the country’s new IT Rules–who are subjected to the FDI rule. But, unaddressed ambiguities and contradictory definitions indicate that OTT platforms can also be classified as “news aggregators”. Whether or not they are news aggregators, India’s I&B ministry is definitely suggesting otherwise. This further adds to the existing confusion about how the government chooses to deal with news streaming and news aggregation on different online platforms. [Read, 3 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🎟 Our event is around the corner! Can user verification prevent scams? How can we protect our sensitive data while undergoing government verification? Can verification prevent harm to children? We will be raising and discussing these, and more such questions, at our hybrid roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’ at The Claridges in New Delhi on March 23, 2023. Want…
News
MediaNama Daily: Blurred lines—Are OTT platforms news channels or aggregators?
MIB differentiates news-hosting OTT platforms from other digital news media, a much-needed explainer on what is up with Silicon Valley Bank, and more
Latest Headlines
- MediaNama Daily: Blurred lines—Are OTT platforms news channels or aggregators? March 14, 2023
- Digital Competition Law Committee concludes stakeholder discussions: Report March 13, 2023
- Explained: All you need to know about the Silicon Valley Bank crisis March 13, 2023
- Indian govt says OTT platforms hosting news channels are different from news aggregators, but are they? March 13, 2023
- Jharkhand university to use facial recognition-based attendance and here’s why we’re not happy March 13, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login