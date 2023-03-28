MediaNama Daily : Money for Drones, Info Unknowns

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Searching for Kisan Drone data A week ago, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare said it has released funds worth ₹129.19 crores towards promoting ‘Kisan Drones.’ An RTI response received by MediaNama also gave some additional information about the project’s funding. So, that’s on the funding part but what about other questions like who’s using the drones? How are the drones being used? What data has been collected by the drones so far? The bulk of our MediaNama's RTI questions about the usage of the drones remain unanswered, including information on crop assessments, digitization of land records, state-wise usage of drones, and the number of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe farmers owning drones. Why does this bother us? Because it raises questions about the effectiveness of the initiative and the benefits for farmers. And more importantly, if the Union Ministry does not have the answer to these questions then who does? Read this 3-minute story here. Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🎙 In Case You Missed It To what extent did a user need to be identified? Could user verification processes prevent scams? How could we protect our sensitive data while undergoing government verification? These and other such questions were raised and discussed at our hybrid round table on 'Exploring User Verification' held at The Claridges in New Delhi on March 23, 2023. Watch the full video here. 🗓…
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
