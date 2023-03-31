🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Indian government’s watchful eye via FRT After learning about Digi Yatra and ASTR, have you wondered where else the government might be using FRT? Well, an MP in the Parliament did and asked the government about it. Surprisingly, the government humored the MP with a list of areas where FRT is currently used by government authorities. Not a comprehensive list but some interesting tidbits to look in here. In its answer, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology listed six areas where facial recognition systems are used by government agencies in India, including DigiYatra and ASTR. However, the list does not include law enforcement agencies' use of facial recognition technology. MeitY also claimed that there is no reliable data on facial recognition technology's inaccuracy and that there have been no reported cases of its misuse. Sadly, it didn’t have much to say on policing the police against misusing the tech. [Read, 3 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda FoE 2023: organized by Newslaundry and the Internet Freedom Foundation, is scheduled for April 1st at the Kamala Devi Complex, India International Centre in Delhi. The main objective of this event is to investigate the interrelationship among media, law, and policy. The program details can be accessed here, and to register, click here. Technology and Humans: The ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems is a…
MediaNama Daily: India’s Govt has Eyes Everywhere
