MediaNama Daily: GIFT-ing startups a break from compliance stress

IFSCA sets up committee to encourage fintech startups to GIFT City

“What if I miss just one form? I might get hurt… I have to hire a Big Four firm to help me with the compliance and that will cost me lakhs of rupees,” one startup founder recently remarked to the IT Minister when the Minister asked startups affected by the SVB crisis why they don’t bank with Indian banks.

The founder’s worry about compliance burden is valid, but it’s a fear that can be addressed if the founder worked with Indian or foreign banks located in Gujarat’s GIFT City, where compliance norms are far more relaxed and streamlined. For example, banks there are not regulated by RBI but by the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA).

But the problem is that not many people know about GIFT City, let alone the benefits it offers.

To address this problem, the IFSCA has set up an expert committee to help find out what can be done to bring Indian fintech startups domiciled abroad to back to India, to GIFT City specifically. Read this 2-minute story here.

🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda

🚨Today's Top Stories

🚨Today’s Top Stories

PRIVACY AND DATA GOVERNANCE

Exist Pegasus, Enter Predator: While we still haven’t unravelled the full extent to which governments around the world (including India) have misued Pegasus to spy on citizens, a new spyware has been making waves since last year. In the most recently reported case, the Predator spyware was apparently used by Greek intelligence agencies to spy on a Meta manager. Why? Neither does the manager nor do we know. But by targetting an American citizen have the hackers made a grave mistake? Also, why do spywares have such cool names? [Read 🔒, 2 minutes]

FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

Basics are not clear yet: Whether it’s right to information requests or parliament questions, the Indian government is quick enough to dodge important or difficult questions or provide vague responses to them. At a time when the government is strengthening the powers of its press arm to “unilaterally” determine fake or false news, the concerned ministry is rather clueless about the expertise of those exercising the power to make this critical decision. Check out what the government had to reply to these queries. [Read 🔒, 3 minutes]

DIGITAL PAYMENTS/FINTECH AND LENDING

Setting a precedent for transparency: The latest transparency report by WazirX reveals that the exchange is taking all measures to not run afoul of the law enforcement agencies. It received more than 400 requests and complied with each and every one of them. It must be questioned whether the exchange has robust data protection measures in place to protect the privacy of its users. [Read 🔒, 3 minutes]

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Google is entering the generative AI chatbot space with Bard, which is based on a large language model similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot. It is opening up access to “Bard” as an early experiment for users in the US and UK to collaborate with generative AI. Hehe, I might have a new name for my imaginary friend. [Read 🔒, 1 minute]

🌏 Tech Policy from Around the World

