MediaNama Daily: Can you afford to ignore the power of influencers?

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today You may like or dislike ‘influencers’, but it’s hard to ignore them now Anyone who’s aware of the craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK sessions and its role in promoting Pathaan on Twitter is not oblivious to the role of social media marketing of a brand’s growth. The growing popularity of ‘influencers’ on these platforms, particularly Instagram, has got traditional celebrities on their toes for being in touch with their followers actively. Gone are the days when it was all about the creation and expression of talent in these spaces. Today, influencers exercise the power to influence users’ choices and consumption behaviour, becoming a key to holistic social media marketing for brands. Those missing out on this are made to feel they are losing out on connecting with their audiences. But, are all creators influencers also? Is there a way to identify what differentiates them from each other? And how do they bridge the gap between a brand and a consumer in a tangible manner? The Advertising Standards Council of India explores these questions in their latest report on ‘Wielding Influence, Nurturing Trust’. Check out to know. [Read, 6 minutes] 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Discussing Digital India: The IT Ministry is holding a public consultation on the upcoming Digital India Bill on March 9, 2023. Find more details here. The IT Minister is set to discuss the framework, architecture, and guiding principles of the Act at the event. Governing Global Internet: The…

