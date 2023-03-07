🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today You may like or dislike ‘influencers’, but it’s hard to ignore them now Anyone who’s aware of the craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK sessions and its role in promoting Pathaan on Twitter is not oblivious to the role of social media marketing of a brand’s growth. The growing popularity of ‘influencers’ on these platforms, particularly Instagram, has got traditional celebrities on their toes for being in touch with their followers actively. Gone are the days when it was all about the creation and expression of talent in these spaces. Today, influencers exercise the power to influence users’ choices and consumption behaviour, becoming a key to holistic social media marketing for brands. Those missing out on this are made to feel they are losing out on connecting with their audiences. But, are all creators influencers also? Is there a way to identify what differentiates them from each other? And how do they bridge the gap between a brand and a consumer in a tangible manner? The Advertising Standards Council of India explores these questions in their latest report on ‘Wielding Influence, Nurturing Trust’. Check out to know. [Read, 6 minutes] 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Discussing Digital India: The IT Ministry is holding a public consultation on the upcoming Digital India Bill on March 9, 2023. Find more details here. The IT Minister is set to discuss the framework, architecture, and guiding principles of the Act at the event. Governing Global Internet: The…
News
MediaNama Daily: Can you afford to ignore the power of influencers?
India’s advertising regulator identifies ‘archetypes’ of influencers, RBI fines Amazon Pay, and tech policy news from around the world
Latest Headlines
- MediaNama Daily: Can you afford to ignore the power of influencers? March 7, 2023
- US lawmakers introduce new bill to protect personal health and location data March 6, 2023
- RTI: IT Ministry Repeats Stock Answer On National Cybersecurity Strategy, No Release Timelines Specified March 6, 2023
- Nine reasons why influencers are key to social media marketing today, by ASCI March 6, 2023
- Hyderabad police creates wing for drone maintenance: Some questions before the applause March 6, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login