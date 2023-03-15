🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Blocked: Namecheap and four other domain registrars The IT Ministry has pulled yet another move which has resulted in unintended consequences. By blocking five domain registrars, including the popular Namecheap, the government has prevented users who have domains registered with these sites from accessing their domain-related settings such as renewals, transfers, and DNS configuration. Suppose MediaNama’s domain, which is with Namecheap, is due for renewal this month (luckily it’s not), what can we do without access to our customer portal? Or what if another company that’s hosted on Namecheap wants to change its DNS settings to work with a new email provider? Tough luck. The reason behind the blocking is a Delhi HC order which finds these domain registrars not in compliance with IT Rules, 2021, but it’s not clear if the government can block sites for this because section 69A doesn’t specifically have non-compliance as a grounds for blocking. For more on why the websites were blocked, read our 2-minute story here. 🎟 Our event is around the corner! 📣 Can user verification prevent scams? How can we protect our sensitive data while undergoing government verification? Can verification prevent harm to children? We will be raising and discussing these, and more such questions, at our hybrid roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’ at The Claridges in New Delhi on March 23, 2023. Come and join us by registering here. Want to know more? Read here. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Health, Data, and…
MediaNama Daily: (B)locked and loaded…. to backfire?
Blocking domain registrars hurts Indian businesses, online gambling and liability for user harms, e-pharmacies stare at ‘the end’, more
- MediaNama Daily: (B)locked and loaded…. to backfire? March 15, 2023
- Government Considers Shutting Down E-Pharmacies Over Data Misuse: Reports March 14, 2023
- Here’s why Namecheap and four other domain registrars are blocked in India March 14, 2023
- SFLC.in questions mandatory Aadhaar requirement to access Grievance Appellate Committee March 14, 2023
- India’s Advertising Council invites comments on amendment to its guidelines for education sector March 14, 2023
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
