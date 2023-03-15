MediaNama Daily: (B)locked and loaded…. to backfire?

wordpress blog stats
🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Blocked: Namecheap and four other domain registrars The IT Ministry has pulled yet another move which has resulted in unintended consequences. By blocking five domain registrars, including the popular Namecheap, the government has prevented users who have domains registered with these sites from accessing their domain-related settings such as renewals, transfers, and DNS configuration.  Suppose MediaNama’s domain, which is with Namecheap, is due for renewal this month (luckily it’s not), what can we do without access to our customer portal? Or what if another company that’s hosted on Namecheap wants to change its DNS settings to work with a new email provider? Tough luck. The reason behind the blocking is a Delhi HC order which finds these domain registrars not in compliance with IT Rules, 2021, but it’s not clear if the government can block sites for this because section 69A doesn’t specifically have non-compliance as a grounds for blocking. For more on why the websites were blocked, read our 2-minute story here. 🎟 Our event is around the corner! 📣 Can user verification prevent scams? How can we protect our sensitive data while undergoing government verification? Can verification prevent harm to children? We will be raising and discussing these, and more such questions, at our hybrid roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’ at The Claridges in New Delhi on March 23, 2023. Come and join us by registering here. Want to know more? Read here. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Health, Data, and…

