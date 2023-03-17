MediaNama Daily: Big win for apps, but what about gig workers?

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today Big win for Uber and other ride-apps? California Court revives debate on regularisation of gig workers The California Court of Appeal caused ripples in the start-up sector on Monday when it ruled that Proposition 22, a law that allows app-based transportation and delivery companies to classify drivers as "independent contractors," is mostly constitutional. The decision overturns a lower court's earlier call that the law was invalid. So, what does this mean for India where hundreds of gig workers are demanding the “employee” status? The ruling may complicate this discourse but the Service Employees International Union (SIEU), which fought the legal battle in California, isn’t giving up either. It said it may approach the Supreme Court for a review. But do they have a chance? [Read, 3 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🎟 We’re excited to see you at our event! To what extent does a user need to be identified? Can verification processes prevent scams? How can we protect our sensitive data while undergoing government verification? We will be raising and discussing these, and more such questions, at our hybrid roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’ at The Claridges in New Delhi on March 23, 2023. Want to join? Register here. Need to know more? Read here. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Future of connectivity: Politico is holding an event ‘Telecoms drumbeat for the future of connectivity’ on March 21, 2023,…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.