MediaNama Daily: A new player in the race to regulate what you consume

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today TRAI’s struggle to enter content regulation It was an intense discussion last week during MediaNama’s event on TRAI’s convergence paper. Abhishek Malhotra from TMT Law talked about TRAI’s past attempts to enable content and infrastructure regulation. Malhotra went as far back as 2004 to brief folks on how this whole consultation talk came about. Among the many things Malhotra told us, there was an interesting narration about the legal battle between broadcasters and TRAI regarding content regulation that led to a discussion on provisions of the Copyright Act and even the definition of broadcast. Especially regarding the latter, the problem is that it leads to a lack of a legal definition of what constitutes a broadcast. Another problem discussed was the issue of regulatory gaps. All this and more was discussed in this intense session which you can read here. [6 minutes] 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Health, Data, and AI: Christian Medical College, Vellore, is organizing a National Symposium on Health Data and Artificial Intelligence to discuss the development of patient-centric AI in India on March 17-18, 2023. Find registration details here. All things AI with Nvidia: Nvidia is conducting its GTC conference from March 20-23, 2023 which you can attend online. The focus is on AI and apart from developers, there are sessions on generative AI and how it is being used by creative professionals, a status check on the ‘Metaverse’, and lots more. Check out the details here. FOSS Summit:…

