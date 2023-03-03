🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today TRAI’s struggle to enter content regulation It was an intense discussion last week during MediaNama’s event on TRAI’s convergence paper. Abhishek Malhotra from TMT Law talked about TRAI’s past attempts to enable content and infrastructure regulation. Malhotra went as far back as 2004 to brief folks on how this whole consultation talk came about. Among the many things Malhotra told us, there was an interesting narration about the legal battle between broadcasters and TRAI regarding content regulation that led to a discussion on provisions of the Copyright Act and even the definition of broadcast. Especially regarding the latter, the problem is that it leads to a lack of a legal definition of what constitutes a broadcast. Another problem discussed was the issue of regulatory gaps. All this and more was discussed in this intense session which you can read here. [6 minutes] 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda Health, Data, and AI: Christian Medical College, Vellore, is organizing a National Symposium on Health Data and Artificial Intelligence to discuss the development of patient-centric AI in India on March 17-18, 2023. Find registration details here. All things AI with Nvidia: Nvidia is conducting its GTC conference from March 20-23, 2023 which you can attend online. The focus is on AI and apart from developers, there are sessions on generative AI and how it is being used by creative professionals, a status check on the ‘Metaverse’, and lots more. Check out the details here. FOSS Summit:…
News
MediaNama Daily: A new player in the race to regulate what you consume
A brief history of TRAI’s attempts to regulate content, SC takes heed of rampant internet shutdowns in India, and events to look out for
Latest Headlines
- MediaNama Daily: A new player in the race to regulate what you consume March 3, 2023
- TRAI’s struggle to enter content regulation and telecom infrastructure: a Brief history by Abhishek Malhotra #NAMA March 2, 2023
- Gov Declines Info On Why India Removed A Section 66A-Like Clause from Global Cybercrime Treaty: RTI March 2, 2023
- How will a licensing regime for online services in convergence framework create barriers to entry? #NAMA March 2, 2023
- The Snapdeal Cases: Does Safe Harbour Protect “Unlicenced” Third-Party Sales of Sex Drugs? March 2, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login