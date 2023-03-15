There is no need for you to share your mobile number with most retailers if we are to go by the response of the Indian government in the lower house (Lok Sabha) of the Indian Parliament. The clarification came in reply to a question by Suresh Kodikunnil who asked whether it was mandatory for a customer in India to furnish their mobile number to a retailer. https://twitter.com/d_s_thakur/status/1624292097166819328 “No business entity is required to collect the personal information or data from consumers unless it is specifically essential for delivering certain services,” read the response by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology The government’s response makes it clear that not every retailer can ask you to provide your mobile number under any circumstances. It must be noted that government ministers have urged citizens to not share their mobile numbers in the past on Twitter but it is the first time that the government has confirmed the same in the Parliament. For example, you do not need to furnish your mobile number if you are buying clothes from a showroom in a mall but the showroom can ask for your number if you are getting these clothes delivered to your home. https://twitter.com/MahuaMoitra/status/1519592580685594624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw Why it matters: The reply clarifies that people need not share their mobile numbers when put in an awkward situation by retailers insisting on a number to conclude transactions. It must be noted that customers are not given an option to opt out in many of these situations. The practice…
News
Is it mandatory to share your mobile number with retailers? Here’s what the Indian govt says
Without this clarification, customers may choose not to share mobile numbers with retail outlets, which is often ‘mandatory’
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
News
News
