Full list: Which countries have banned or are considering to ban TikTok?

TikTok is banned by several countries due to data concerns and inappropriate content, but maintains it does not share information with the Chinese government.

Published

With a new country banning TikTok once every few days, it's getting hard to keep track. While the exact reasoning given by each country varies, the overarching concern is that the data collected by the ByteDance-owned app is accessible by the Chinese government, which, according to the governments that have banned the app, not only compromises the privacy of the user but also national security. TikTok has, however, maintained that it does not share any data with the Chinese government. Some countries have also banned the app because they found the type of content featured on the platform to be inappropriate. Note: We aim to keep the following list regularly updated, so feel free to bookmark this page. Which countries have banned TikTok for all users? India blocked TikTok in June 2020 as part of a wider crackdown on Chinese apps.  "For safety, security, defense, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps," India's IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked back then [read more]. Afghanistan banned TikTok in September 2022 for "misleading the younger generation," but it is not clear how well the ban is being enforced [read more]. TikTok is also blocked in Iran and North Korea, but both these countries have highly censored internet, so it is not necessarily a TikTok-specific ban. Which countries have banned partially banned TikTok? The US voted to ban TikTok from federal government devices in December 2022, but many departments had banned the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Written By

