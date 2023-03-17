With a new country banning TikTok once every few days, it's getting hard to keep track. While the exact reasoning given by each country varies, the overarching concern is that the data collected by the ByteDance-owned app is accessible by the Chinese government, which, according to the governments that have banned the app, not only compromises the privacy of the user but also national security. TikTok has, however, maintained that it does not share any data with the Chinese government. Some countries have also banned the app because they found the type of content featured on the platform to be inappropriate. Note: We aim to keep the following list regularly updated, so feel free to bookmark this page. Which countries have banned TikTok for all users? India blocked TikTok in June 2020 as part of a wider crackdown on Chinese apps. "For safety, security, defense, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps," India's IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked back then [read more]. Afghanistan banned TikTok in September 2022 for "misleading the younger generation," but it is not clear how well the ban is being enforced [read more]. TikTok is also blocked in Iran and North Korea, but both these countries have highly censored internet, so it is not necessarily a TikTok-specific ban. Which countries have banned partially banned TikTok? The US voted to ban TikTok from federal government devices in December 2022, but many departments had banned the…
News
Full list: Which countries have banned or are considering to ban TikTok?
TikTok is banned by several countries due to data concerns and inappropriate content, but maintains it does not share information with the Chinese government.
Latest Headlines
- Here’s everything you need to know about Zomato liquidating its Jordan subsidiary March 17, 2023
- Full list: Which countries have banned or are considering to ban TikTok? March 17, 2023
- “Foreign Body Corporate” Twitter Not Entitled to Free Speech Protections: Indian Govt At Karnataka HC March 17, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: Big win for apps, but what about gig workers? March 17, 2023
- Is the Indian Govt Developing Quantum Cyber-Attack Proof Systems? March 16, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login