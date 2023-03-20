wordpress blog stats
Last day: Don’t forget to switch from SMS two-factor authentication on Twitter

If you are a free Twitter user, then today is the last day you will be able to use text messages (SMS) as your second authentication method.

Published

If you are a free Twitter user (i.e. not a Twitter Blue subscriber), then today is the last day you will be able to use text messages (SMS) as your second authentication method. If you would like to continue having two factor-authentication (2FA), then you will have to switch from SMS to an alternative 2FA method such as an authentication app or security key. What is two-factor authentication (2FA): “Instead of only entering a password to log in, 2FA requires you to also enter a code or use a security key,” Twitter explains. The code is typically either delivered to a user on their registered mobile number or an authentication app set up by the user. Twitter, on February 15, made SMS-based 2FA available only to Blue subscribers and gave free users until March 20 to switch away to another 2FA method. Read: Why Is Twitter Charging Users For SMS-Based 2FA And Why It Shouldn’t Why does this matter: Failure to switch to an alternative 2FA by today will result in your account relying solely on a password for authentication during login, which is not recommended as hackers can get into your account much more easily. For instance, if you use the same password across different sites and one of the sites faces a data breach and your password gets leaked, then hackers will be able to get into your Twitter account effortlessly using the leaked credentials. A weak password is also easy to crack by brute forcing various combinations of…

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

