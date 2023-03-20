If you are a free Twitter user (i.e. not a Twitter Blue subscriber), then today is the last day you will be able to use text messages (SMS) as your second authentication method. If you would like to continue having two factor-authentication (2FA), then you will have to switch from SMS to an alternative 2FA method such as an authentication app or security key. What is two-factor authentication (2FA): “Instead of only entering a password to log in, 2FA requires you to also enter a code or use a security key,” Twitter explains. The code is typically either delivered to a user on their registered mobile number or an authentication app set up by the user. Twitter, on February 15, made SMS-based 2FA available only to Blue subscribers and gave free users until March 20 to switch away to another 2FA method. Read: Why Is Twitter Charging Users For SMS-Based 2FA And Why It Shouldn’t Why does this matter: Failure to switch to an alternative 2FA by today will result in your account relying solely on a password for authentication during login, which is not recommended as hackers can get into your account much more easily. For instance, if you use the same password across different sites and one of the sites faces a data breach and your password gets leaked, then hackers will be able to get into your Twitter account effortlessly using the leaked credentials. A weak password is also easy to crack by brute forcing various combinations of…
News
Last day: Don’t forget to switch from SMS two-factor authentication on Twitter
If you are a free Twitter user, then today is the last day you will be able to use text messages (SMS) as your second authentication method.
Latest Headlines
- What are the new measures taken by American telecom regulator on scam robotexts? March 20, 2023
- Here’s why you should worry about Punjab’s Internet shutdown March 20, 2023
- Last day: Don’t forget to switch from SMS two-factor authentication on Twitter March 20, 2023
- Is it Piracy if “Digital Libraries” Provide Free Access to Books? US Court Weighs Tough Question March 20, 2023
- How many IPTV connections does India have for its telecom regulator to call for convergence? March 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login