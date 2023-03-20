In a bid to enter the influencer marketing space, India’s IT Ministry on March 18 issued a tender for the empanelment (selection) of various social media marketing agencies, specializing in influencer marketing. The primary objective is to enhance the reach of its MyGov project. Why does the government need influencers? As per the tender, the government wants to reach “out to a wider targeted population and enhance citizen engagement to a higher level” through influencer marketing and to expand the reach of MyGov (more on this below) in every State and UT. The tender states that the agency will provide a detailed plan for the influencer marketing campaign, which will include tasks like finding the “right mix of influencers” to achieve campaign objectives, handling content creation, media planning and execution, and analysing or reporting on the campaign results. What is MyGov? MyGov platform is a part of Digital India Corporation launched in 2014 under the Ministry of Electronics and IT. It is said to be a ‘Citizen Engagement Platform’ which collaborates with different government bodies and ministries to enable citizens to seek information, engage with policy formulation, and share their opinion on topics of “public interest and welfare”. As of now, the project is active in 21 States and Union Territories and is present on almost major social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn with the username @MyGovIndia. It is also available on Indian social media platforms like Koo, ShareChat, Chingari, Roposo, Bolo Indya, and Mitron.…
India’s IT Ministry wants influencers to promote its MyGov project, issues a tender
To increase its reach, MyGov has proposed to empanel Specialized Influencer Marketing Agencies to onboard and manage a wide cross-section of influencers
