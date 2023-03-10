“...we (Deepstrat) strongly recommend that the CNAP (Calling Name Presentation) facility should come into effect only after a digital personal data protection bill and other privacy laws are enacted and enforced,” said Gauri Kumar, Consultant, Deepstrat, at the open house discussion organised by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on March 9, 2023. The discussion dealt with the issue of CNAP which will allow people receiving a phone call to know the name of the person calling them. The telecom regulator had come out with a consultation paper highlighting issues with the CNAP’s roll-out, feasibility, and its implications. You can read the consultation paper here and our summary here. Kumar added that the model for operationalising CNAP should meet data protection and individual privacy standards and the introduction of CNAP is not a desirable solution in the absence of comprehensive privacy laws. “The harms posed by this (CNAP) solution fail to meet the Supreme Court's proportionality threshold for restricting the right to privacy as established by the Puttaswamy judgment. This is especially true since personal information of all end users will be disclosed,” Kumar stated. She added that the solution remains impractical because transfer of data between telecom service providers (TSP) will involve a great amount of “technical complexity”. She urged TRAI to conduct a regulatory impact assessment before rolling out the measure. Why it matters: It is important to note the comments shared by various stakeholders at the discussion because the measure looks to address the problem of…
News
Stakeholders highlight problems with Indian Telecom Regulator’s proposal to identify callers
TRAI’s open house discussion on its proposal threw up questions on feasibility and proportionality of CNAP vis-a-vis privacy
Latest Headlines
- Stakeholders highlight problems with Indian Telecom Regulator’s proposal to identify callers March 10, 2023
- WhatsApp will rather be blocked in UK than weaken encryption: CEO Will Cathcart March 10, 2023
- RTI: IT Ministry Has No Plans to Track Online Gambling-Related Suicides March 10, 2023
- Roundtable Announcement: Exploring User Verification, 23rd Mar, 2023, Delhi #Ad March 10, 2023
- Obscene, profane language in ‘College Romance’ corrupts young minds: Indian Court on TVF web series March 10, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login