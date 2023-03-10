wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Stakeholders highlight problems with Indian Telecom Regulator’s proposal to identify callers

TRAI’s open house discussion on its proposal threw up questions on feasibility and proportionality of CNAP vis-a-vis privacy

Published

business-mobile-user

“...we (Deepstrat) strongly recommend that the CNAP (Calling Name Presentation) facility should come into effect only after a digital personal data protection bill and other privacy laws are enacted and enforced,” said Gauri Kumar, Consultant, Deepstrat, at the open house discussion organised by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on March 9, 2023. The discussion dealt with the issue of CNAP which will allow people receiving a phone call to know the name of the person calling them. The telecom regulator had come out with a consultation paper highlighting issues with the CNAP’s roll-out, feasibility, and its implications. You can read the consultation paper here and our summary here.  Kumar added that the model for operationalising CNAP should meet data protection and individual privacy standards and the introduction of CNAP is not a desirable solution in the absence of comprehensive privacy laws. “The harms posed by this (CNAP) solution fail to meet the Supreme Court's proportionality threshold for restricting the right to privacy as established by the Puttaswamy judgment. This is especially true since personal information of all end users will be disclosed,” Kumar stated. She added that the solution remains impractical because transfer of data between telecom service providers (TSP) will involve a great amount of “technical complexity”. She urged TRAI to conduct a regulatory impact assessment before rolling out the measure. Why it matters: It is important to note the comments shared by various stakeholders at the discussion because the measure looks to address the problem of…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ