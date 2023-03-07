wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Influencers and brands need to acknowledge consumers’ informed trust, says ASCI report

What triggers trust among the users? And what are the ‘fails’ and ‘wins’ that keep alive the “influencer-brand-consumer” ecosystem? India’s ad regulator ponders in its report

Published

“..the audience is no longer an innocent ‘receiver’ being ‘injected’ with messages of persuasion by large entities. The awareness of one’s value as an audience should make us consider the concept of ‘trust’ with some difference. Influencers and brands need to acknowledge the consumer’s ‘informed trust’,” observes the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in its report ‘Wielding Influence, Nurturing Trust’. At a time when the influencer sector is witnessing significant growth and popularity, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the value of their attention and the ways in which their data can be used to target them with sales pitches. Amid the dangers of “blind-faith” in online content, influencers are—in a way—bridging the gap between brands and consumers because of the trust factor that exists between the two entities. The ASCI says that audiences today need a new model and definition of trust which addresses the audiences’ dissonance with commercial posts and gives them the power to negotiate their role in this relationship. What triggers trust among the users? Competence: The report states that the audience is looking for expertise and depth in the content of influencers. Influencers need to be “expert of their domains”—whether it’s infotainment or entertainment, there’s no space for mediocrity. Empathy and affirmation: It’s not just about information about the product, but also addressing “the hidden emotional needs behind the act of consumption”. “The influencer is an interpreter of the brand, not its puppet: As audiences are awakening to the reality of the ‘marketplace’ that…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ