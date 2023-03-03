wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Indian government airs talks of Smart-Public Distribution System but who stands to benefit?

The Indian government has called for a SMART-PDS initiative “to promote the use of automation” in the food distribution system

Published

What’s the news: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on March 2, 2023, called for a SMART-Public Distribution System(PDS) initiative “to promote the use of automation” in the food distribution system. Speaking at a conference attended by Food Ministers of all states and Union Territories, Goyal said that all regions should work towards such a system. But the real question is: who stands to benefit from revamping the PDS system in such a manner? Why it matters: Whenever a pre-existing system is pushed for technological development, some important questions to ask is why is this being done and whom does this benefit? What is the point of adding an Artificial Intelligence element in the Public Distribution System (PDS) that largely caters to the grassroots-level population? The people in these communities are often removed from technological developments and may struggle to gain foodgrains if human intervention is removed from this procedure, or even reduced. Automation plans for food distribution: As per a press release, Goyal talked about the auto grain analyser based on Artificial Intelligence certified by ICAR-CIPHET, Ludhiana that can process results with high accuracy for paddy, rice, wheat, pulses, oil seeds, and coarse grain. According to Goyal, such a mechanism will minimize human “intervention/error/biasness” and save time by giving digitally verifiable results. He called it a “transparent and accountable” system that would help with the free supply chain of foodgrains under the Public Distribution System. Further, he claimed that a seamless procurement with direct…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

5 days ago

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ