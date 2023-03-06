wordpress blog stats
Indian Govt Has No Records On Compliance With Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy: Law Minister

Its track record of not complying with the Policy affects transparency of the law-making process, including tech policy

Published

We missed this earlier: The Indian government does not record whether pre-legislative consultations for its rules and bills comply with 2014's Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy. "Legislative Department does not record information relating to compliance of Pre-Legislative Consultation. Hence, the question of having list of Bills introduced and Rules notified under the Pre Legislative Consultation Policy by Legislative Department does not arise," said Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in response to MP Karti Chidambaram in parliament on February 10th. What's this policy?: It lays down guidelines for the Indian government's ministries to follow while framing rules and bills. For example, draft laws should be published online, along with an explanatory note explaining them in simple language. Public feedback on the drafts during the pre-legislative consultation period should be uploaded to the website of the concerned ministry or department. The hope: that the policy will "support the legitimate and growing expectations for transparent and better informed Government". So, what did Chidambaram ask?: The MP wanted to know the total number of bills and rules notified since the policy's release in 2014, and how many of these complied with it. He also asked about the number of bills introduced and rules notified for prior consultations for less than 30 days. Chidambaram further probed on whether there was non-compliance with the policy, and what the government was doing to enhance the legislative consultation process. How did Rijiju respond?: The legislative department doesn't record information on compliance. Rijiju added that "there is no non-compliance" with the policy on the…

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

