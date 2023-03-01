Indian government shut down internet 84 times in 2022, tops the list for the fifth time: Report

For the fifth consecutive year, India has recorded highest number of internet shutdowns in the world. In 2022, the number of shutdown stands at 84, less than 100 for the first time if that’s sounds any better. The trends were reported by Access Now and #KeepItOn coalition in their report ‘Weapons of control, shields of impunity: Internet Shutdowns in 2022’ launched on February 28, 2023. Raman Jit Singh Chima, Senior International Counsel and Asia Pacific Policy Director at Access Now notes that, “That’s 84 attacks on fundamental rights across the world’s biggest democracy. For a country chairing the G20, and on the eve of its pivotal 2024 general elections, these disruptions are jeopardising the future of India’s tech economy and digital livelihood ambitions — truly a global shame.” The Access Now report shows that governments in total 35 countries shutdown internet 187 times in 2022 with India (84), Ukraine (22) and Iran (18) ranking top three in the list. The number of countries experiencing internet shutdowns has also gone up from 2019. Protests, active conflicts, exams and elections were reported to be major triggers of internet shutdowns globally. Key shutdown trends in 2022, as per the report: Human rights abuse and violence during shutdowns are on the rise. Cases of human rights abuse such as documented violence, war crimes, police violence among others were reported during 48 shutdowns across 14 countries. 33 of the 35 countries that imposed shutdowns are repeat offenders since 2016. More governments are resorting to prolonged…

