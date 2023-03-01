wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:,

Indian government shut down internet 84 times in 2022, tops the list for the fifth time: Report

Jammu and Kashmir continues bearing the brunt of shutdowns as report also highlights lack of transparency and web censorship

Published

For the fifth consecutive year, India has recorded highest number of internet shutdowns in the world. In 2022, the number of shutdown stands at 84, less than 100 for the first time if that’s sounds any better. The trends were reported by Access Now and #KeepItOn coalition in their report ‘Weapons of control, shields of impunity: Internet Shutdowns in 2022’ launched on February 28, 2023. Raman Jit Singh Chima, Senior International Counsel and Asia Pacific Policy Director at Access Now notes that, “That’s 84 attacks on fundamental rights across the world’s biggest democracy. For a country chairing the G20, and on the eve of its pivotal 2024 general elections, these disruptions are jeopardising the future of India’s tech economy and digital livelihood ambitions — truly a global shame.” The Access Now report shows that governments in total 35 countries shutdown internet 187 times in 2022 with India (84), Ukraine (22) and Iran (18) ranking top three in the list. The number of countries experiencing internet shutdowns has also gone up from 2019. Protests, active conflicts, exams and elections were reported to be major triggers of internet shutdowns globally. Key shutdown trends in 2022, as per the report: Human rights abuse and violence during shutdowns are on the rise. Cases of human rights abuse such as documented violence, war crimes, police violence among others were reported during 48 shutdowns across 14 countries. 33 of the 35 countries that imposed shutdowns are repeat offenders since 2016. More governments are resorting to prolonged…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

3 days ago

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ