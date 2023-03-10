wordpress blog stats
Obscene, profane language in ‘College Romance’ corrupts young minds: Indian Court on TVF web series

The Court’s views on ‘obscenity’ as per ‘Indian values’ adds to anxieties around incoming centralized regulation of online content

Published

“While this Court remains aware that the courts cannot ensure by way of orders…a perfect society of perfect individuals be brought about, however, the scheme of the law and rules have to be appropriately tailored to ensure that without there being infringement of fundamental rights, there is no degrading and depravity caused by use of unhindered obscenity, profanity and foul language in free for all social media platforms,” observed justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in a case against TVF’s web series ‘College Romance’ at the Delhi High Court, according to a report by Bar and Bench. The Court upheld that the language used in the web series ‘College Romance’ produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) is “profane”, “obscene” and has the capacity to “corrupt” young minds who watch the show that’s available on multiple platforms without any disclaimer. What’s the case about? The Court was dealing with a 2018 case against the show ‘College Romance’, which is available to watch on OTT platforms, YouTube, TVF Web Portal and other applications. The issue was regarding Episode 05 of the show’s Season 01 titled ‘Happily Fucked Up’ published on YouTube in September 2018. The complainant alleged that the language used in the episode, and then in the whole series, was “obscene’ and “vulgar” and portrayed women in “indecent form”. This, the complainant said, was in violation of Sections 292 and 294 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 67 and 67A of Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act) and Sections 2 (c), 3…

Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

