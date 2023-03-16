In response to a parliamentary question, the Indian government did not provide an explicit answer to whether it has developed systems capable of withstanding quantum cyber-attacks under the National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications. Responding to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's written question on the matter yesterday, the Ministry of Science and Technology simply said: Yes Sir. Government is developing a proposal to initiate National Mission on Quantum Technologies & Applications with the objectives of building capabilities in Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Materials, Quantum Sensing and metrology. The Ministry added that the details and deliverables of the Mission, announced in the 2020-21 Budget, are yet to be finalised. Wait, what's quantum computing? Without delving too deeply into its physics, "quantum" here refers to quantum mechanics—which is what the computer system uses to calculate an output. So, essentially, quantum computers use concepts of quantum physics and apply them to computers. The hope is that they'll help systems process things super fast. Or, as WIRED puts it, "the basic idea is to smash some barriers that limit the speed of existing computers by harnessing the counterintuitive physics of subatomic scales". Right, so why do quantum cyberattacks matter? Right now, much of the electronic information we send online is encrypted. This means information is coded to be unintelligible until the recipient gets it and decrypts or decodes the message using a specific key. Doing this ensures that a "computer system's information can't be stolen and read by someone who wants to use it for…
News
Is the Indian Govt Developing Quantum Cyber-Attack Proof Systems?
Details and deliverables of the National Mission on Quantum Technologies & Applications are yet to be finalised, the govt informed the parliament
Latest Headlines
- Is the Indian Govt Developing Quantum Cyber-Attack Proof Systems? March 16, 2023
- California Court says law classifying gig workers as independent contractors is ‘mostly constitutional’ March 16, 2023
- Key takeaways from Vidhi’s submission to FSB’s consultation on regulating crypto assets March 16, 2023
- Non-personal and anonymized datasets will be used for AI research: India’s IT Dept March 16, 2023
- No Reports of “Non-Use” Issues with Employment App So Far: Rural Dev Ministry March 16, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login