India's IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissed a Reuters report claiming that the Indian government is considering new security rules for mobile devices that force smartphone makers to allow: uninstallation of pre-installed apps screening of major operating system updates While the report claimed that compliance with number 1 will be verified by a lab authorized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), it does not clearly state who will carry out the screening of OS updates. But a tweet from one of the report's authors, suggests that this may also be done by BIS-certified labs. The IT Minister, however, disparaged the report stating a lack of understanding of what the government was doing: https://twitter.com/Rajeev_GoI/status/1635831978787483649?s=20 Adding to this, Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, tweeted: https://twitter.com/KanchanGupta/status/1635842307479019526?s=20 Government considering this for national security reasons: The Reuters report claimed that the government is considering these new rules in view of concerns about spying and abuse of user data. "Pre-installed apps can be a weak security point and we want to ensure no foreign nations, including China, are exploiting it. It's a matter of national security," an unnamed official told the news agency. "Majority of smartphones used in India are having pre-installed Apps/Bloatware which poses serious privacy/information security issue(s)," a government document seen by Reuters stated. Issues with the "proposed" security rules: If the government is indeed considering the rules reported by Reuters, it raises many concerns: Screening could delay important security updates: If the government wants to screen OS updates before they are released, this could…
Indian govt denies plans of smartphone “security testing” or crackdown on pre-installed apps
India’s IT Minister dismisses a Reuters report claiming that the government is considering new security rules for smartphones
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
