wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Indian govt denies plans of smartphone “security testing” or crackdown on pre-installed apps

India’s IT Minister dismisses a Reuters report claiming that the government is considering new security rules for smartphones

Published

India's IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissed a Reuters report claiming that the Indian government is considering new security rules for mobile devices that force smartphone makers to allow: uninstallation of pre-installed apps screening of major operating system updates While the report claimed that compliance with number 1 will be verified by a lab authorized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), it does not clearly state who will carry out the screening of OS updates. But a tweet from one of the report's authors, suggests that this may also be done by BIS-certified labs. The IT Minister, however, disparaged the report stating a lack of understanding of what the government was doing: https://twitter.com/Rajeev_GoI/status/1635831978787483649?s=20 Adding to this, Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, tweeted: https://twitter.com/KanchanGupta/status/1635842307479019526?s=20 Government considering this for national security reasons: The Reuters report claimed that the government is considering these new rules in view of concerns about spying and abuse of user data. "Pre-installed apps can be a weak security point and we want to ensure no foreign nations, including China, are exploiting it. It's a matter of national security," an unnamed official told the news agency. "Majority of smartphones used in India are having pre-installed Apps/Bloatware which poses serious privacy/information security issue(s)," a government document seen by Reuters stated. Issues with the "proposed" security rules: If the government is indeed considering the rules reported by Reuters, it raises many concerns: Screening could delay important security updates: If the government wants to screen OS updates before they are released, this could…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ