A welfare association for online gamers has launched a new chatbot and hotline to help Indian gamers resolve the many negative issues arising out of playing online games, AFKGaming reports. Who set these up?: The Delhi-based E-Players Welfare Association (EPWA), which aims to ensure that "the rights of eSports players in India are protected through research and representation". How do you access these services?: For the hotline: simply call 022 45301851. For the chatbot, visit EPWA's website. There's a WhatsApp icon on the bottom right —click on it, and you'll be able to chat with EPWA on taxation, health and wellness, or other concerns. Once you explain your concern in brief, you can arrange for a callback at a time that's convenient for you. Why it matters: EPWA's initiatives aren't emerging from a vacuum. Online gaming has been criticised by lawmakers for the negative impacts it can have on gamers—ranging from addiction, to financial losses, to suicides. Legal complexities can make complying with Indian law tough too. These are issues that the Indian government is also trying to regulate through new laws. While the success of EPWA's services remains to be seen, they're a starting point for addressing these concerns. When can I use them?: The hotline is available from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm. It's staffed with "trained legal, and health and wellness professionals," claims AFKGaming. Read more RTI: IT Ministry Has No Plans To Track Online Gambling-Related Suicides Gaming Tax Amendments In Budget 2023: What Are Online Gaming Bodies…
News
Gaming Welfare Association Launches Hotline and Chatbot for Indian Online Gamers
EPWA aims to ensure that the “rights of eSports players in India are protected through research and representation”
