wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Health Ministry Yet to Respond to Online Pharmacies’ Requests for Meetings: Report

As online pharmacies find themselves in a ‘regulatory limbo’, they’ve been trying to reach the Health Ministry to smooth things out

Published

Days after source-based reports suggested that the Health Ministry is considering shutting down online pharmacies over data misuse, Economic Times reports that over twelve such companies are “seeking an audience” with Ministry officials.

The requests for meetings are reportedly in response to show-cause notices issued by India’s Drugs Controller in February to over 20 online pharmacies for allegedly selling drugs online without licenses, as required by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The companies reportedly want to explain their stance on the notices.

Health Ministry officials had met top online pharmacy executives before the notices were issued, said sources speaking to Economic Times. The pharmacies were asked about data privacy and narcotics sales. The online pharmacies clarified that “[it] doesn’t happen,” said a source. Despite this, the notices were sent. Companies have received “no response” from the Ministry so far on their requests for meetings afterwards, a source added.

Why it matters: Even though online pharmacies believe they’re compliant with India’s drugs laws, as seen below, the show-cause notices indicate that some government regulators clearly think otherwise. The problem is, there are no specific laws to regulate online pharmacies. With online pharmacy-specific bills and amendments pending for a while now, these companies find themselves in a regulatory limbo.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Top online pharmacy executives wrote to the Health Ministry on notices: On behalf of major online pharmacy executives, Tata Img CEO and co-founder Prashant Tandon also wrote to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting a meeting. Tandon wrote the letter in February in his capacity as Chair of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) working group on e-pharmacies.

Tandon argued that “all e-pharmacies are compliant today under the provisions of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act. Having said that, there is a need for regulations to keep pace with the innovation in the sector…all e-pharmacies have assured their help and cooperation in helping frame regulations and abide by any/all regulations brought in by the government,” reports Economic Times, which viewed a copy of the letter.

After this, FICCI reportedly wrote to Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan describing its stance on the show-cause notices issued to the pharmacies and seeking a meeting on the same.

Health Ministry seeking opinions on new drugs law: Last year, the Health Ministry released the “New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill”. Among other things, the bill seeks to “regulate, restrict or prohibit” the sale or distribution of drugs online through issuing new rules. The Ministry is seeking opinions on the draft from other government departments, reports Economic Times.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Read more

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ