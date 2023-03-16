Indian government dodges Parliament question on policy for Ed-Tech

The Indian Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi listed down a set of guidelines focusing on online education and use of Ed-tech platforms issued by the government in the past two years, in response to Parliament questions on March 15, 2023. The questions primarily pertained to the standards of online education in the country and a policy for the Ed-tech companies. The online education sector has gained much attention in the past few months for worrying reasons. The Ed-tech industry has been dealing with criticism for their exploitative strategies and unethical sales practices for over two years now. But, it’s not just the private sector. Multiple reports have flagged security lapses in the DIKSHA app - the government’s own digital education platform, which is also a part of the IndiaStack products. These issues are now initiating conversations about the impact of digital platforms on children’s education and their privacy. Rajya Sabha members A.A Rahim and Dr K.Laxman highlighted these concerns in their questions to the Education minister in separate statements. Here are some of the key points raised in the questions: Guidelines for ensuring minimum standards of quality of Ed-tech products before they are used in any classroom and the process adopted for ensuring all EdTech products adhere to minimum standards of quality. Whether a different policy on Education Technology (EdTech) or online education in general is being prepared by the Government. “Exponential growth of online education industry in the country” and the steps taken to ensure transparency in…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.