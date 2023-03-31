“What’s interesting is that there has been talk in the past about [expecting] trust and accountability from platforms,” noted MediaNama’s Editor Nikhil Pahwa at our “Exploring User Verification” roundtable last Thursday. “But, in the case of fraud, that requirement [of verifying one’s identity] seems to be shifting from platforms to individual users. Why is this issue coming up?” The roundtable saw tech policy experts explore broadening government mandates to ‘verify’ Indian netizens online. The hope seems to be that allowing only verified users to transact on platforms will prevent fraud and bolster online security. The catch is that these rules make being anonymous on platforms difficult—harming the right to privacy of individual users of the Internet. So, whose responsibility is it to ensure that the Internet is a safe space? And, more importantly, is user verification a sure-shot road to safety online? “A company can be as violative of privacy as the government,” opined Pranesh Prakash, Co-founder of the Center for Internet and Society. “[For example] Financial companies are in a position of wanting as much information about you as possible rather than as little. So, they’re not doing a risk calculus in terms of how little information they can gather about their customers in order to provide certain services. They’re saying, ‘let me gather as much as I can’. So, we need the government to protect us from these companies as well when it comes to privacy. This is, for me, a great concern with pushing for user verification…
The Government, the Platform, the Individual: Who’s Responsible for Keeping the Internet Safe? #NAMA
Tech policy experts discuss new government mandates for online verification and who should ensure internet safety.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
