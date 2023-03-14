wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Government Considers Shutting Down E-Pharmacies Over Data Misuse: Reports

The e-pharmacies sector is in a ‘regulatory limbo’ at present, with the upcoming Digital India Act poised to shake things up further

Published

The Indian government is considering shutting down "e-pharmacies" over their misuse of data, Times Now reported. While MediaNama was unable to independently confirm this, government sources speaking to News18 noted that e-pharmacies may collect medicine-related data that could eventually increase patient safety risks. The source added that concerns over predatory pricing by these platforms were also on the Ministry of Health's radar. Why it matters: E-pharmacies operate in a tricky regulatory environment, since there are no specific laws regulating the sector in India as yet. While both the draft "Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2022" and the draft amendments to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, allow online pharmacies to function with appropriate licenses, their current status is unknown. In the meanwhile, e-pharmacies find themselves in a regulatory limbo. For example, last month, India's drug regulator sent show-cause notices to around 20 e-pharmacies. The notice asserted that selling, stocking, exhibiting, or distributing drugs online without a license could potentially impact the quality of drugs and pose risks to public health. E-pharmacies served reportedly included Tata 1mg, Amazon, Flipkart Health+, NetMeds, Apollo, Zeelabs, PharmEasy, and Healthcare. Platforms not always responsible for drug sales: In the past, High Courts have quashed cases against online marketplaces selling specific drugs without a license. They've held that "intermediaries" or platforms can't be held liable for the drugs that third-party vendors sell on their platforms—this protection from legal liability is called "safe harbor". Upcoming Digital India Act may challenge the future of e-pharmacies: However, the government is also considering whether…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ