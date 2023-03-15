We missed this earlier: Although a joint statement wasn't issued at the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting held in Bengaluru last month, there was consensus among the 20 countries on key tech policy issues outlined at the meeting. They welcomed "robust regulation" of the global crypto-assets ecosystem, regulating the use of digital assets in illicit activities, using digital public infrastructure for financial inclusion, and strengthening the cyber-resiliency of the financial sector. What's this meeting all about? Why does it matter: It's all in the name—the participating countries' Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors come together to discuss "meaningful approaches" to global economic issues. Those discussions are supposed to set the mandate for the "Finance Track" work that the G20 undertakes. The February meeting in Bengaluru spanned three sessions—and covered topics like using digital public infrastructure to advance financial inclusion, multilateral development banks reforms, and financing sustainable cities. The meeting's outcome document further hints at the kinds of policy frameworks and institutions the G20 is referring to while developing its finance work this year. Does agreeing to these tech policy issues align with India's tech policy goals as G20 President? From what we can see, pretty much. As we've previously reported, India is heavily focusing on accelerating the use of digital public infrastructure to solve economic and developmental issues. India has also committed to examining the role of technology in enabling terrorism. So, all in all, the meeting's outcomes signal some global consensus on these issues. But was the…
4 Tech Policy Issues that the G20's Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Agreed On
From 'terror financing' through virtual assets, digital public infrastructure, and global crypto standards: the points that matter
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
