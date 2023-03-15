wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

4 Tech Policy Issues that the G20’s Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Agreed On

From ‘terror financing’ through virtual assets, digital public infrastructure, and global crypto standards: the points that matter

Published

Image Source: https://www.g20.org/en/
Source: https://www.g20.org/en/

We missed this earlier: Although a joint statement wasn't issued at the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting held in Bengaluru last month, there was consensus among the 20 countries on key tech policy issues outlined at the meeting. They welcomed "robust regulation" of the global crypto-assets ecosystem, regulating the use of digital assets in illicit activities, using digital public infrastructure for financial inclusion, and strengthening the cyber-resiliency of the financial sector. What's this meeting all about? Why does it matter: It's all in the name—the participating countries' Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors come together to discuss "meaningful approaches" to global economic issues. Those discussions are supposed to set the mandate for the "Finance Track" work that the G20 undertakes. The February meeting in Bengaluru spanned three sessions—and covered topics like using digital public infrastructure to advance financial inclusion, multilateral development banks reforms, and financing sustainable cities. The meeting's outcome document further hints at the kinds of policy frameworks and institutions the G20 is referring to while developing its finance work this year. Does agreeing to these tech policy issues align with India's tech policy goals as G20 President? From what we can see, pretty much. As we've previously reported, India is heavily focusing on accelerating the use of digital public infrastructure to solve economic and developmental issues. India has also committed to examining the role of technology in enabling terrorism. So, all in all, the meeting's outcomes signal some global consensus on these issues. But was the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ