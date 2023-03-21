wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Flipkart Not Required to Take “Action” on Copyright Complaints Under Platform Regulation Rules: Delhi HC

As per this order, intermediary responsibilities under the IT Rules, 2021 don’t seem to include taking “action” on third-party content

Published

E-commerce major Flipkart is not obligated to take "action" on complaints of alleged copyright-infringing sellers on its platform under the IT Rules, 2021, India's platform regulations, observed a recent order of the Delhi High Court. Filed by Samridhi Enterprises, the complaint alleged that third-party sellers infringed on Samridhi's copyright by selling near-identical knock-offs of their car covers on Flipkart. Flipkart had also reneged on its "intermediary" duties under the IT Rules, 2021, by not taking "action" on the complaints on the infringing listings, Samridhi added. Intermediaries are platforms that host or transmit third-party content. They're protected from legal liability as long as they follow the due diligence obligations set out by the Indian government—many of which are laid out in the IT Rules, 2021. Under the IT Rules, intermediaries only have to tell their users not to host or display the infringing content, noted Justice C. Hari Shankar's March 1st order. There is no further requirement that they have to take "action" on the complaint. "The court cannot, by judicial fiat, read, into the IT Rules, something which the rule does not contain either expressly or by necessary implication," Justice Shankar observed. The case will be next heard on May 2nd. Why it matters: The Court's order partially clarifies an intermediary's responsibilities under the IT Rules, 2021—which, as per this order, don't seem to include taking "action" on third-party content. This comes after last year's controversial amendments to the Rules, which were unclear on whether platforms should pre-emptively take down illegal…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ