Final Call: Exploring User Verification, 23rd Mar, 2023, Delhi #Ad

Final Call: Exploring User Verification, 23rd Mar, 2023, Delhi

Published

We’ve confirmed 100+ attendees for our roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’ in Delhi tomorrow. Join us as we discuss online user verification in depth with industry professionals and experts. Among other things, we’ll consider a possible framework for the gradation of verification and ways to introduce proportionality to verification.

Apply to attend the physical discussion. MediaNama’s subscribers get an option for hybrid/virtual participation so you can also consider picking up a subscription here.

Event: Roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’

  • Date: March 23, 2023 (Thursday), 2023
  • Venue: Viceroy Hall, The Claridges, New Delhi

Agenda: 

  • 12:30 – 01:30 PM: Check-in + Networking Lunch
  • 01:30 – 04:00 PM: Roundtable Discussion
  • 04:00 – 05:00 PM: Closing Remarks + Tea + Networking

We had published a reading list, to help you prepare for the discussion. Our list of confirmed speakers for tomorrow’s discussion include:

  • Amol Kulkarni, Research Director, CUTS International
  • Anand Venkatnarayan, Co-founder, DeepStrat
  • Beni Chugh, Research Manager, Dvara Research
  • Isha Suri, Senior Researcher, Centre for Internet and Society
  • Jhalak Kakkar, Executive Director, Center for Communication Governance, NLU Delhi
  • Lalit Panda, Senior Resident Fellow, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy
  • Pallavi Bedi, Senior Policy Officer, Centre for Internet and Society
  • Pranesh Prakash, Affiliated Fellow, Information Society Project
  • Prasanna S., Advocate
  • Rahul Narayan, Advocate
  • Renuka Sane, Associate Professor, NIPFP
  • Varun Sen Bahl, Public Policy Manager, NASSCOM
  • Vijayant Singh, Principal Associate, Ikigai Law
  • Vrinda Bhandari, Advocate

The roundtable session will feature the following key discussion points and more:

  • The importance of anonymity (and the room for anonymity).
  • The correlation (or lack thereof) between verification, identification and the prevention of harms, including spam and fraud
  • The effectiveness (or lack thereof) of existing verification and identification norms such as Telecom KYC.
  • Types of verification
  • A framework for gradation of verification.
  • Technical challenges with verification, traceability and identification
  • Privacy risks of verification, traceability and identification

We have confirmed participants from Ministry of Defence, Aapti Institute, Access Now, Apollo, Binance, BlueMedix, Chase India, CSDR, CRED, Cybertech, DSCI, Deloitte, EY, Google, XKDR, Ikigai Law, Zupee, IndiaMART, Inshorts, IAMAI, ISOC, IVM Podcasts, KNS Digiprotect, Koan Advisory, Microsoft, NASSCOM, NITI Aayog, Oijo, PB Fintech, Polygon Tech, PRS Legislative Research, PwC, Quinte Financial Tech, Reuters, Saikrishna & Associates, Salesforce, Saraf and Partners, Scroll.in, Sdela Telecom, SFLC.in, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, SourceTrace, SprintVerify, The Hindu, The Quantum Hub, Times Internet, and more.

Important:

  • This is an invite only event with limited capacity. In case you fit with our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation note separately.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
  • MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events, along with hybrid access. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.

MediaNama is hosting this roundtable discussion with support from Meta and Truecaller. The Internet Freedom Foundation, CUTS International, Centre for Internet and Society, and the Centre for Communication Governance at the National Law University, Delhi, are MediaNama’s community partners for this event.

