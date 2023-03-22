Final Call: Exploring User Verification, 23rd Mar, 2023, Delhi #Ad

We’ve confirmed 100+ attendees for our roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’ in Delhi tomorrow. Join us as we discuss online user verification in depth with industry professionals and experts. Among other things, we’ll consider a possible framework for the gradation of verification and ways to introduce proportionality to verification.

Event: Roundtable on ‘Exploring User Verification’

Date: March 23, 2023 (Thursday), 2023

Venue: Viceroy Hall, The Claridges, New Delhi

Agenda:

12:30 – 01:30 PM: Check-in + Networking Lunch

01:30 – 04:00 PM: Roundtable Discussion

04:00 – 05:00 PM: Closing Remarks + Tea + Networking

We had published a reading list, to help you prepare for the discussion. Our list of confirmed speakers for tomorrow’s discussion include:

Amol Kulkarni , Research Director, CUTS International

Anand Venkatnarayan , Co-founder, DeepStrat

Beni Chugh , Research Manager, Dvara Research

Isha Suri , Senior Researcher, Centre for Internet and Society

Jhalak Kakkar , Executive Director, Center for Communication Governance, NLU Delhi

Lalit Panda , Senior Resident Fellow, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy

Pallavi Bedi , Senior Policy Officer, Centre for Internet and Society

Pranesh Prakash , Affiliated Fellow, Information Society Project

Prasanna S. , Advocate

Rahul Narayan , Advocate

Renuka Sane , Associate Professor, NIPFP

Varun Sen Bahl , Public Policy Manager, NASSCOM

Vijayant Singh , Principal Associate, Ikigai Law

Vrinda Bhandari , Advocate

The roundtable session will feature the following key discussion points and more:

The importance of anonymity (and the room for anonymity).

The correlation (or lack thereof) between verification, identification and the prevention of harms, including spam and fraud

The effectiveness (or lack thereof) of existing verification and identification norms such as Telecom KYC.

Types of verification

A framework for gradation of verification.

Technical challenges with verification, traceability and identification

Privacy risks of verification, traceability and identification

We have confirmed participants from Ministry of Defence, Aapti Institute, Access Now, Apollo, Binance, BlueMedix, Chase India, CSDR, CRED, Cybertech, DSCI, Deloitte, EY, Google, XKDR, Ikigai Law, Zupee, IndiaMART, Inshorts, IAMAI, ISOC, IVM Podcasts, KNS Digiprotect, Koan Advisory, Microsoft, NASSCOM, NITI Aayog, Oijo, PB Fintech, Polygon Tech, PRS Legislative Research, PwC, Quinte Financial Tech, Reuters, Saikrishna & Associates, Salesforce, Saraf and Partners, Scroll.in, Sdela Telecom, SFLC.in, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, SourceTrace, SprintVerify, The Hindu, The Quantum Hub, Times Internet, and more.

Important:

