The European Commission on 28 February announced that it is narrowing down the scope of its 4-year-old probe on the App Store to focus on the anti-steering obligation imposed by Apple. The Commission launched an antitrust investigation into the App Store in June 2020 following a complaint by Spotify filed in 2019. In April 2021, the Commission sent a Statement of Objections to Apple in which it conveyed its preliminary view that Apple abused its dominant position by: IAP obligation: imposing its own in-app purchase (IAP) system on music streaming app developers Anti-steering obligation: restricting app developers' ability to inform users about alternative payment methods The Commission yesterday stated that it is no longer looking into the legality of the IAP obligation, but rather focusing on the anti-steering obligation, which prevents developers from pointing users towards payment options at lower prices outside of the app. Why is this important: Apple severely limits the ability of developers to communicate alternate billing options and pricing information with users. Spotify, for example, to avoid paying any commission to Apple, doesn't let users subscribe to its service on the iOS app. But it also cannot inform users that they can subscribe on the web. The company basically works on an "if you know, you know" policy. Even though Apple changed its policy in March 2022 to allow certain apps (referred to as Reader apps) like Spotify to include an in-app link to their website for users to set up or manage an account, these apps still cannot convey…
News
EU’s App Store probe to focus on the anti-steering obligation imposed by Apple
Anti-steering obligation prevents developers from pointing users towards payment options at lower prices outside of the app.
Latest Headlines
- Medianama Daily: A Digital India without free internet access? March 2, 2023
- Video: MediaNama’s Discussion On Internet Regulation, Convergence And TRAI March 1, 2023
- Explained: What is UPI Lite and what benefits does it bring to users March 1, 2023
- Is India’s telecom regulator equipped to deal with issues related to quality of services? #NAMA March 1, 2023
- Indian govt considers mandatory third-party insurance for uninsured vehicles: How does it work? March 1, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login