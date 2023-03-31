Are Courts Doing Enough To Question “Proportionate” Intrusions on Privacy And Other Rights? #NAMA

“I think the current proportionality test in the [Supreme Court's] Puttuswamy judgment is pretty helpful [in deciding what are reasonable state infringements on privacy],” noted advocate Vrinda Bhandari at our “Exploring User Verification” roundtable last Thursday. “I actually think that what we’re seeing is that courts are not applying the proportionality test. If they do, a lot of our answers [on privacy in India] will be solved without coming up with a new framework [to figure the extent of privacy violations].” Bhandari was responding to an innovative framework that helps decide when verification of users online for security reasons is necessary and proportionate, presented by Varun Sen Bahl, from NASSCOM. As Bahl and Bhandari suggested, limiting verification online to only when necessary could help protect fundamental rights to privacy and speech online. Read: Can We Map A Framework For Verification? Varun Bahl On A Model For Proportionality #NAMA The 2017 judgment—which reaffirmed privacy as a fundamental right—laid out tests to determine the legitimacy of state incursions of privacy. The intrusion could only happen if backed by a law justifying it. It would have to be in pursuit of a “legitimate state aim”. Finally, the privacy violation would have to be proportionate—there should be ”a rational nexus between the objects and the means adopted to achieve them”. “We’ve also added another prong to the proportionality test since 2021,” added advocate Prasanna S. “When the state comes up with a new policy that clearly engages a fundamental right, the policy should have inbuilt…

