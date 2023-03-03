One cannot seek information about Digi Yatra by filing an RTI as the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) says that the project does not come under the purview of the Right to Information Act, 2005. This is because the Digi Yatra project is being undertaken by Digi Yatra Foundation, a non-profit body of participating airports, the ministry said in a response to an RTI filed by MediaNama. “The information sought may be available with Digi Yatra Foundation, however, they do not come under the purview of the RTl Act 2005,” the reply reads. The Digi Yatra is a policy worked upon by the MCA to bring in a "biometric boarding system" at Indian airports using facial recognition technology. The objective is to streamline the boarding process by eliminating the need for verification of tickets and IDs at multiple checkpoints. Last month, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that Digi Yatra will soon be extended to Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad airports by March 2023, under phase I implementation of the project. The first phase of the project was launched in December 2022, starting with Delhi, Bangalore, and Varanasi airports. Why it matters: The Ministry of Civil Aviation is planning to expand the project to other cities amid concerns related to the use of facial recognition technology such as data storage, sharing, and security and privacy of travellers in the absence of a data protection regime. The fact that the project is going to impact a large number of travellers warrants the…
News
India’s Civil Aviation Ministry says information on Digi Yatra cannot be sought under Right to Information
Information may be available with Digi Yatra Foundation but does not come under RTI, the ministry said in response to an RTI filed by MediaNama
Latest Headlines
- Will self-regulation help deal with emerging threads of online harms? #NAMA March 3, 2023
- What are high-risk businesses and why payment gateways don’t work with them, TickleCharge CEO explains March 3, 2023
- Not a single complaint escalated to government committee by self-regulatory bodies in nearly two years of IT Rules, 2021 March 3, 2023
- Explained: How YouTube is being used to manipulate share prices in pump and dump schemes March 3, 2023
- Indian government airs talks of Smart-Public Distribution System but who stands to benefit? March 3, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login