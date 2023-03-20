Agenda and Speakers: Exploring User Verification, 23rd Mar, 2023, Delhi #Ad

This week, join us for a roundtable discussion on the future of user verification in India, as we tackle topics like the importance of anonymity on the Internet, when someone can be anonymous, when they need to be verified and whether verification addresses problems of fraud, spam and scam.

We’ll also discuss the idea of proportionality in anonymity and verification.

MediaNama's subscriber-members get guaranteed access to all our events, along with hybrid access.

There are limited seats, and registrations will move to a wait-list soon.

Event: Exploring User Verification

Venue: Viceroy hall, The Claridges, New Delhi

Date: March 23rd (Thursday) 2023

Here’s our list of top reads to rifle through on user verification and identification to help you prepare for the discussion.

Please remember that you’re a participant in this discussion and not just there to listen. Your point of view is just as important as ours.

Agenda

12:30 – 01:30 PM: Check-in + Networking lunch

Check-in + Networking lunch 01:30 – 04:00 PM: Roundtable discussion

Roundtable discussion 04:00 – 05:00 PM: Closing remarks + Tea + Networking

Confirmed speakers include:

Amol Kulkarni , Research Director, CUTS International

, Research Director, CUTS International Beni Chugh , Research Manager, Dvara Research

, Research Manager, Dvara Research Jhalak Kakkar , Executive Director, Center for Communication Governance, NLU Delhi

, Executive Director, Center for Communication Governance, NLU Delhi Lalit Panda , Senior Resident Fellow, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy

, Senior Resident Fellow, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy Prasanna S. , Advocate

, Advocate Rahul Narayan , Advocate

, Advocate Renuka Sane , Associate Professor, NIPFP

, Associate Professor, NIPFP Varun Sen Bahl , Public Policy Manager, NASSCOM

, Public Policy Manager, NASSCOM Vijayant Singh , Principal Associate, Ikigai Law

, Principal Associate, Ikigai Law Vrinda Bhandari, Advocate

We have confirmed participants from organisations and institutions such as Ministry of Defence, Aapti Institute, Access Now, Apollo, Ashwathh Legal, Binance, BlueMedix, CCG-NLUD, Chase India, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, CSDR, CRED, CUTS International, Cybertech, DSCI, Deloitte, EY, Gestalt Strategy Consulting, Google, XKDR, Ikigai Law, Zupee, IndiaMART, Inshorts, IAMAI, Internet Governance Project, ISOC, IVM Podcasts, KNS Digiprotect, Koan Advisory, Microsoft, Mohalla Tech, Zebra Technologies India, NASSCOM, NITI Aayog, Oijo, PB Fintech, Polygon Technology, Port Loko District Council, PRS Legislative Research, PwC, Quinte Financial Technologies, Reuters, Saikrishna & Associates, Salesforce, Saraf and Partners, Scroll.in, Sdela Telecom, SFLC.in, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Sigmoid Frogs Consulting, SourceTrace, SprintVerify, The Hindu, The Quantum Hub, Times Internet, Truecaller, GGSIPU, and more

This is an invite-only event with limited seats, so don't forget to apply to attend.

Not convinced? Here are 5 reasons why you should attend this MediaNama discussion:

