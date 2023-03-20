wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

Agenda and Speakers: Exploring User Verification, 23rd Mar, 2023, Delhi #Ad

Apply today to attend our invite-only event this week and join us for an engaging conversation on this important tech policy issue

Published

This week, join us for a roundtable discussion on the future of user verification in India, as we tackle topics like the importance of anonymity on the Internet, when someone can be anonymous, when they need to be verified and whether verification addresses problems of fraud, spam and scam.

We’ll also discuss the idea of proportionality in anonymity and verification.

Apply to attend here. MediaNama’s subscriber-members get guaranteed access to all our events, along with hybrid access. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work, and avail of virtual access to our events too.

There are limited seats, and registrations will move to a wait-list soon.

Event: Exploring User Verification
Venue: Viceroy hall, The Claridges, New Delhi
Date: March 23rd (Thursday) 2023

Here’s our list of top reads to rifle through on user verification and identification to help you prepare for the discussion.

Please remember that you’re a participant in this discussion and not just there to listen. Your point of view is just as important as ours.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Agenda

  • 12:30 – 01:30 PM: Check-in + Networking lunch
  • 01:30 – 04:00 PM: Roundtable discussion
  • 04:00 – 05:00 PM: Closing remarks + Tea + Networking

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Amol Kulkarni, Research Director, CUTS International
  • Beni Chugh, Research Manager, Dvara Research
  • Jhalak Kakkar, Executive Director, Center for Communication Governance, NLU Delhi
  • Lalit Panda, Senior Resident Fellow, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy
  • Prasanna S., Advocate
  • Rahul Narayan, Advocate
  • Renuka Sane, Associate Professor, NIPFP
  • Varun Sen Bahl, Public Policy Manager, NASSCOM
  • Vijayant Singh, Principal Associate, Ikigai Law
  • Vrinda Bhandari, Advocate

We have confirmed participants from organisations and institutions such as Ministry of Defence, Aapti Institute, Access Now, Apollo, Ashwathh Legal, Binance, BlueMedix, CCG-NLUD, Chase India, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, CSDR, CRED, CUTS International, Cybertech, DSCI, Deloitte, EY, Gestalt Strategy Consulting, Google, XKDR, Ikigai Law, Zupee, IndiaMART, Inshorts, IAMAI, Internet Governance Project, ISOC, IVM Podcasts, KNS Digiprotect, Koan Advisory, Microsoft, Mohalla Tech, Zebra Technologies India, NASSCOM, NITI Aayog, Oijo, PB Fintech, Polygon Technology, Port Loko District Council, PRS Legislative Research, PwC, Quinte Financial Technologies, Reuters, Saikrishna & Associates, Salesforce, Saraf and Partners, Scroll.in, Sdela Telecom, SFLC.in, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Sigmoid Frogs Consulting, SourceTrace, SprintVerify, The Hindu, The Quantum Hub, Times Internet, Truecaller, GGSIPU, and more

This is an invite-only event with limited seats, so don’t forget to apply to attend.

Not convinced? Here are 5 reasons why you should attend this MediaNama discussion:

  • Share your point of view and get instant feedback: At MediaNama discussions you get to share your point of view, instead of being talked to by a panel: over 60% of a MediaNama discussion is interactive and focused on debating issues with the participants in the roomful of an audience curated for relevance.
  • Meet others working on the same subject: we have dedicated networking time at MediaNama discussions, where you can meet and engage with others working on the same subject, and get a sense of what’s happening behind the scenes.
  • Hear a point you hadn’t considered: We curate our participants for a diversity of perspectives, with people working on the same issue, but coming from a different background: hear not just from policy wonks, but also technologists, founders, people working with lawmakers, among others. There’s always another way of looking at something.
  • Outcome focused: At the end of each session, one of the key questions we consider is a wishlist: what should change, why and how?
  • Breadth and depth of understanding: At MediaNama we are focused on providing our readers and attendees with both the depth and breadth of understanding of technology policy. We work hard to determine the probing questions that lend themselves to a deeper understanding of issues, discuss principles, and bring out perspectives that you might not have considered. You can ask questions too. Sometimes the questions are more important than the answers.

Important

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by March 22, 2023.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
  • MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events, along with hybrid access. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.

MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from Meta and Truecaller. The Internet Freedom Foundation, CUTS International, Centre for Internet and Society, and the Centre for Communication Governance at the National Law University, Delhi, are MediaNama’s community partners for this event. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ