“Should There Be Safe Harbour At All?”: 30 Talking Points from the Digital India Act Consultation

“There is a legitimate question, should there be safe harbour at all?” mused Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar while speaking at a consultation on the Digital India Act, 2023, in Bengaluru yesterday.

Why it matters: This could be a worrying sign for tech companies operating in India, as the upcoming Act may upend the country’s “safe harbour” laws. They traditionally protect “intermediaries” or platforms from being held liable for the third-party content they host.

“If there is a need for safe harbour, who should be entitled to it? The whole logic of safe harbour is that platforms have absolutely no power or control over the content that some other consumer creates on the platform. But, in this day and age, is that really necessary? Is that safe harbour required?” — Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Digital India Act is anticipated to replace the 23-year-old Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), and regulate platforms, user harms, and the ethical use of technology, among other issues.

Top takeaways

1. Different types of intermediaries identified: Different intermediaries operating in India highlighted during the presentation included e-commerce companies, digital media, search engines, gaming companies, “AI”, Over-the-top (OTT) platforms, telecom service providers, ad-tech companies, and significant social media intermediaries.

2. Different rules for different platforms: While responding to an audience question, Chandrasekhar clarified that the “Digital India Act isn’t some broad framework. It is the proposed law. Under that law, there’ll be types of rules for each type of Internet platform. Say you’re an e-commerce platform, there’ll be prescribed rules, which will be very different from those for OTTs, Significant Social Media Intermediaries, fact-checkers, and online gaming platforms.”

3. Rules for non-intermediary platforms to remain intact: “Certainly, the internet consists of more than intermediaries,” said Chandrasekhar. “The rules and the do’s and dont’s to regulate those will still remain intact.”

4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives a deep fake of Bill Gates: “Sometimes when you’re on the Internet, you want to say, ‘which is the real Internet, can you please raise your hand?’” said Chandrasekhar. “I got a video yesterday that seemed authentic about Bill Gates, it was an interview between Bill Gates and an anchor. It’s a complete deep fake and there’s no way that you can make out that it’s a deep fake. I actually had it forwarded to me by two people who said ‘look at how Bill Gates made so much money from the vaccines’”.

5. Two sets of consultations to take place: Consultations will first commence on the principles underlying the Digital India Act, and later on the draft bill itself, Chandrasekhar said. “This [Digital India Act framework, presumably] will certainly be [or happen] in the landscape of 2023.” The Minister was non-committal on how long consultations would take place for, quipping that “if it takes 5 months so be it”.

6. The combination of anonymity and platforms’ safe harbour is dangerous: “There is a double scenario [for anonymity],” noted Chandrasekhar. “[There is] Anonymity ostensibly for the protection of privacy, which our government respects and supports. But anonymity combined with platforms pretending to be intermediaries leads to a situation where in the case of illegality, crime, and user harm, the cyberspace morphs into a space where illegalities cannot be deterred or prosecuted. That is the current situation. It’s not one we intend to leave unaddressed.” An aside: the Indian government took a similar stance while objecting to Twitter’s critique of its blocking orders last year.

7. Digital India Act won’t get into content regulation: “Prima facie, I don’t see the DIA getting into what is the content being published on the platforms,” said Chandrasekhar. “That’s the scope of some other ministry, perhaps the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, that looks into content regulation. What we’re saying in this [law] is platforms will have an obligation to restrict user harm and that whole list of downstream issues related to safety and trust. Which is why I said we need to figure out how to categorise intermediaries and platforms into two buckets, so that the punitive consequences of failing to meet those tests of trust, safety, accountability, or openness will lie differently for an intermediary who may or may not have safe harbour at the initial stage conditional on some content moderation obligations. The others will have rules that will be prescriptive, which say this is what you can do or not do. That is broadly the design idea.”

8. Need for a specialised adjudicatory mechanism: While speaking on the goals of the Act, Chandrasekhar noted the need for a specialised and dedicated adjudicatory mechanism for civil and criminal offences. It should be easily accessible, deliver timely remedies, resolve cyber disputes, and create cyber jurisprudence going forward.

9. Financial regulator’s views will prevail: “While we are creating this law, if, for example, the financial regulator has a certain view on the safety and trust of the financial sector, then that will prevail,” said Chandrasekhar. “We are not domain specialists. We will certainly concede and create a framework where the sectoral regulator’s views will be prevailing when there’s a financial issue involved.”

10. Sectoral overlaps between regulators are yet to be resolved: “In the absence of a replacement for the IT Act, every sectoral regulator is trying to protect his/her sector and specify rules,” argued Chandrasekhar, noting the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI’s) recent guidelines on cloud providers. “If there is an omnibus law [like the Act], we suspect a lot of this [overlap] will be subsumed into this [the law, presumably]. Because the Internet cuts across multiple sectors (and sectoral regulators), how that will intersect with the Internet regulator is something we have to decide.”

11. Determined to make the Internet a child-safe space: Responding to an audience question on the need for the Act to look into child online safety, Chandrasekhar explained “we’ve had more than 1-2 consultations with parents, teachers, and student gamers to learn about what kinds of risks and harms exist for children. We have a fair degree of understanding. We are determined to make this a child-safe space.”

12. What is legal and harmful will be illegal and harmful: “The idea of the Act is that what is currently legal but harmful is made illegal and harmful,” noted Chandrasekhar. “[For example] Should addictive behaviour or psychological harm also be included under user harm? Should cyber trolling, doxxing, and gaslighting be considered user harm? This is out there for us to discuss. This is certainly a law we’re making for the next decade. We don’t want to hurry and classify something as illegal that’s not.”

13. Platform dominance is a big issue for the government: Making sure that the Internet isn’t abused by the power of any platform is an important issue for the Act to look into, noted Chandrasekhar. Responding to an audience concern on the alleged anti-competitive practices by app stores owned by Google and Apple, Chandrasekhar said “those are legitimate concerns. We have to come up with solutions on how we deal with monopolies, duopolies, and Big Tech. Is it rules, is it backing down [platforms, presumably] to a certain size, will this be dealt with by a competition law? As we go forward we’ll discuss whether this should be in the DIA or the competition law.”

14. Aiming for a light-touch regulation: “We don’t want to create a big regulator that by its sheer size and presence scares every start-up and innovator away,” Chandrasekhar added. “We want this to be light-touch. We don’t want any part of this law to be a roadblock to our innovation ecosystem. Certain things will be criminally dealt with [under criminal law] under user harm, illegalities, and crimes. But, on the broader aspect of regulation, we would like this to be a design as light-touch [as possible], and as much not a conventional regulator as possible.”

15. Promoting online safety and trust: These are very important policy objectives for any government, noted Chandrasekhar. Illegal and irresponsible content shouldn’t find a space on the Indian Internet. Different focus areas highlighted included revenge porn, cyber flashing, “dark web”, defamation, cyberbullying, doxxing, “salami slicing”, weaponisation of disinformation in the name of free speech, definition and regulation of high-risk AI systems, privacy-invasive devices like spy camera glasses and wearable tech, content monetisation, and a secure cyberspace.

16. Digital India Act addresses today’s Internet: Responding to an audience question on the “huge” scope of the Act, Chandrasekhar argued that the Bill is “exactly the IT Act, it just addresses the Internet of today.”

17. A broad outline of the “Digital India Act”: According to yesterday’s presentation, the “Digital India Act” will tentatively comprise four components. [Editor’s Note: this may be a design error, and the Act could instead be part of India’s larger framework for global cyber laws]. In any case, first, there are the rules prescribed under the Digital India Act to address specific tech issues. Then there’s India’s upcoming data privacy law, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act or Bill). There’s also the National Data Governance Framework policy—which Chandrasekhar noted had been recently approved. Finally, there are the ongoing amendments to the Indian Penal Code to address cybercrimes.

18. Structure of the bill: The bill will tentatively include chapters on the preamble, principles, digital government, open Internet, online safety, intermediaries, accountability, relatability framework, emerging technologies, risks and guardrails, and miscellaneous issues. Digital government will cover questions relating to encryption, law enforcement access to data, Chandrasekhar added while responding to a separate question.

19. Have suggested amendments to criminal laws to deal with cyber crimes: Responding to an audience suggestion that the government set up an all-India police cadre to address rising cybercrimes, Chandrasekhar clarified that “we aren’t going to have a ‘cadre-shadre‘, or a bunch of policemen in MeitY. But, we’ve put down the framework that there is a need to amend some of the Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure provisions to make them more in line with cyber crimes. That is the mota mota [larger] thinking.”

20. Cybercrime is in the states’ hands: “Law and order, enforcing any action (whether investigation or prosecution of any cybercrime), they’ll all be … by the state police,” said Chandrasekhar. “We are only prescribing the law. The penal code will be amended so it’s more reflective of what we’re talking about in this Act. [But] At the end of day, it has to be state governments, police, and law and order machinery that takes this on. It’s not like the Government of India is doing this on a pan-India basis.”

21. The four Digital India Goals for 2026: “Our laser focus is achieving a $1 trillion digital economy by 2026,” said Chandrasekhar. “We want to be a globally competitive innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. If not producers of technology, we want to be in the leading pack of nations that are shaping future technologies. [Also] Post-COVID, there is a big opportunity emerging for India to be a trusted player in the global value chains for digital products and services.”

22. Need for global standard cyber laws in India: These laws should act as enablers of the trillion-dollar digital economy, Chandrasekhar. The presentation added that they should be built on values of openness, safety, trust, and accountability, and also accelerate the growth of innovation and the tech ecosystem. These laws should manage the complexities of the Internet, the expansion of intermediaries, and the nature of safe harbour provisions (more on that later). They should create a framework for accelerating digitisation, protecting citizens’ rights, addressing emerging tech and risks, and catalysing India’s “techade”.

23. Act will look at the broad principles for blockchain: “One of the realities of the Internet’s future is that entities are going to be regulated at multiple places,” said Chandrasekhar while responding to an audience question on how the Act will approach blockchain. “Whether that’s a coordinated approach between Reserve Bank of India [RBI] and the MeitY [the IT Ministry], or RBI and the Internet regulator, or it is some delegated power that the RBI gives the Internet regulator, we have to figure that out. If you’re in the money blockchain business, you’ll certainly have to deal with the RBI and the whole financial regulatory ecosystem more than MeitY. Here, we’re talking about the design and future of the Internet. This is about the distributed ledger, and what does that mean? What does a token mean? How will that get regulated? This is about the building blocks of the Internet and what should be the broad principles around which that blockchain Internet should be built.”

Insights into India’s developing tech framework

[Nikhil adds: the points below appear to be mostly PR spiel by MeitY, but since they were highlighted, we’ve included them.]

24. Adaptable: The Digital India Act should be evolvable with changing market trends, disruption is the norm.

25. Principles and rule-based: It should provide a framework of principles that can be used to develop rules in the future that continuously evolve.

26. Promoting an open Internet: That’s a key component of the Digital India Act. It should enable choice, competition, online diversity, fair market access, and ease of doing business and compliance for start-ups.

Additionally, on Data Governance and Privacy

27. Different privacy rights to be considered: Under online safety and trust, digital user rights need to be thought about too—like the rights to be forgotten, redressal, digital inheritance, against discrimination, and against automated decision-making.

28. Anonymised personal data or non-personal data: Citing the Kris Gopalakrishnan report on the matter, fundamental questions still have to be thought through—like what happens to and who owns this data, and what should the rules or benefits of it be. Responding to a separate audience question on the matter, Chandrasekhar said that “it [the Digital India Act, presumably] will deal with it”.

29. No overlap between DIA’s regulator and Data Protection Board of India: Responding to an audience question on the Board proposed in India’s upcoming privacy law, Chandrasekhar argued that “the Data Protection Board is only investigating the consequences of a data breach. It is not a regulator at all. It has limited scope vis-a-vis the DPDP Bill [the privacy law]. If there’s a data breach, they swing into action and calculate who writes which cheque.”

30. Cross-border data flows permitted to areas where Indians’ rights are enforceable: In a separate response to an audience question on provisions on cross-border data transfers in India’s upcoming privacy law, Chandrasekhar said “jurisdictions in which data processing will be permitted will be jurisdictions where the data protection rights of the Indian consumer will be enforceable. There certainly cannot be a case that you will allow data processing in a jurisdiction which does not respect Indian civil rights.”

