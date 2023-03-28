Only 24 percent of the 10,22,386 government schools in India, that is 2,47,000 have internet connections, according to the data provided by the Education Ministry in the Parliament on March 27, 2023. The Minister of State for Education provided the data in response to a question in the Lok Sabha on the state of internet access in government and government-aided schools in states such as Assam, Bihar and Odisha. Member of Parliament Abdul Khaleque also inquired about the details of funds allocated, disbursed and utilized for the financial year 2021-2022 for increasing the usage of Information Communications Technology (ICT) in school education under National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). In response, the Minister Annpurna Devi stated that under the ‘Samagra Shikhsha’, a scheme for school education, the government provides financial assistance to States and Union Territories (UTs) for strengthening ICT infrastructure in schools. Under the scheme, government and government-aided schools can avail funds for ICT facility or smart classrooms. In addition to state-wise data on schools having internet connectivity, the Minister also attached state-wise data for financial approval for ICT labs and smart classrooms in FY 2020-21. Here's what the data tells us: While only 24 percent of the government schools in India have internet connection, 53 percent of the total 82,480 government-aided schools that is 43,795 have internet access. Of the total 1,37,024 and 92,695 government schools in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh—the top two states with most no. of government schools--only 9 percent (12,074) and 18 percent (16,469) schools…
News
Only 24% of government schools in India have internet connection: Parliament Data
The government’s annual education report recommends the use of ‘radio’ for accessing educational material.
Latest Headlines
- Only 24% of government schools in India have internet connection: Parliament Data March 28, 2023
- Event Report: Internet Regulation, Convergence And TRAI, 24th Feb 2023, Delhi #NAMA March 28, 2023
- India’s telecom regulator doubles down on its efforts to curb spam March 28, 2023
- When Does Information Become “Private” and How Do “Privacy Concerns” Arise? #NAMA March 28, 2023
- MediaNama Daily : Money for Drones, Info Unknowns March 28, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login