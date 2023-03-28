wordpress blog stats
Only 24% of government schools in India have internet connection: Parliament Data

The government’s annual education report recommends the use of ‘radio’ for accessing educational material.

Published

Only 24 percent of the 10,22,386 government schools in India, that is 2,47,000 have internet connections, according to the data provided by the Education Ministry in the Parliament on March 27, 2023. The Minister of State for Education provided the data in response to a question in the Lok Sabha on the state of internet access in government and government-aided schools in states such as Assam, Bihar and Odisha. Member of Parliament Abdul Khaleque also inquired about the details of funds allocated, disbursed and utilized for the financial year 2021-2022 for increasing the usage of Information Communications Technology (ICT) in school education under National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). In response, the Minister Annpurna Devi stated that under the ‘Samagra Shikhsha’, a scheme for school education, the government provides financial assistance to States and Union Territories (UTs) for strengthening ICT infrastructure in schools. Under the scheme, government and government-aided schools can avail funds for ICT facility or smart classrooms. In addition to state-wise data on schools having internet connectivity, the Minister also attached state-wise data for financial approval for ICT labs and smart classrooms in FY 2020-21. Here's what the data tells us: While only 24 percent of the government schools in India have internet connection, 53 percent of the total 82,480 government-aided schools that is 43,795 have internet access. Of the total 1,37,024 and 92,695 government schools in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh—the top two states with most no. of government schools--only 9 percent (12,074) and 18 percent (16,469) schools…

